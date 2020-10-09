PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a free “Coffee & Coloring for Home” adult program from 10 a.m. to noon, Oct. 13.
Adult participants are encouraged to visit the library to pick up a Coffee & Coloring goodie bag to bring home and enjoy. Supplies are limited.
“In these difficult times it’s important to take a little time for yourself,” Library Associate ll Monica Villegas said. “Our take home Coffee & Coloring will provide some creative ‘me time’ fun and relaxation.”
The Palmdale City Library’s Coffee & Coloring program occurs the second Tuesday of every month.
Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment.
Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.