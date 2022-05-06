If a guided journey through sun drenched Psych Rock of the 1960s/70s with Chillwave and more joining the adventure sounds fun, then buckle up: Toro y Moi’s new album, “Mahal” is for you.
Tracing Chaz Bear’s musical origins helps better understand the creative force behind Toro y Moi (Bull and Me). Generally regarded as one of three originators of music microgenre Chillwave, Bear emerged in the late 2000s with a concoction of slow to mid-tempo Indie Rock that loosely mirrors 1980s Electropop, but with DIY dreamy bedroom Pop and themes of nostalgia and fun in the sun added to the mix. His tendency to experiment with production and incorporate other genres/styles, set him apart after Chillwave came crashing back to shore in the 2010s.
In preparation of his seventh studio album’s April 29 release, The Oakland-based South Carolina native spoke of “Mahal’s” intent in an interview with music blog Stereogum.
“This record for me is doubling down on my Psych-Rock sound and really showing my dedication to this concept or this sound. It’s not just a phase to make guitar music or even try to make a masterpiece. To get all the musicians involved and to get all of these different assets, like the Jeep, was a new challenge. Songwriting-wise, musically, it’s a return to form for me. Making a rock song with fun bass lines and guitar parts, that’s innate.
The challenge for me was the lyrics and just getting out of that introverted, quarantine phase, to reflect the times now but also put myself out there. That’s where the fresh juice is at for this record.”
Green-lighting the 13-song collection, psychedelic, fuzzy ’70s Rock with a distant-sounding organ or keys leads on the instrumental opener, “The Medium” featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
“Goes By So Fast,” follows “The Medium” and is a song that gives off a Bluesy aura. The song deals with impermanence and dejection — aided by piano, an easy-feeling saxophone and peppered with other sly-styled wind instruments.
On “Magazine” featuring Salami Rose Joe Louis, the Psych Rock has an upbeat dancey quality expressed mainly by nimble, funky work that really warms up the percussive skins. Lyrics, “Nothing here to see, factory’s overseas. Cut down all these trees, we building Model Ts. No more drama please, no more Dramamine. I’ma throw it up all over all the seats,” is the first indication that Bear deals with themes like content consumption and over-saturation as a byproduct of living in the digital era.
Less heady, obvious single, “Postman” features a groovy bass line, occasional vocal freakish screeches similar to James Brown and lyrics that don’t go very deep, but that’s OK. Sometimes funky songs with simple lyrics are the best to vibe with and dance to.
Alternatively, the repeated chorus of “The Loop” expresses the ouroboros-like, cyclical cycle of the modern work week well. Again dominated by acid-drenched guitar, but with creative vocal modulations, you get the idea by now, that even when Bear is operating within a particular framework, he finds inspired ways to add flourishes.
There’s a softer, dreamy execution of guitar and Jazzy instrumentation on “Last Year” — a track full of positive affirmations.
For a specimen of an equally worthwhile side two, “Déjà Vu” contains strong vocal harmonies that goes toe-to-toe with any that were celebrated from the ’60s.
Also, the already faithful ’60s Psych Rock guitar tone reaches bliss when it actually contains bends so similar to groups like Jefferson Airplane or Big Brother and the Holding Company.
Throughout the record though, effects are the small gift that keeps on giving.
One example is the sound of a reversing tape on “Last Year.” Another is the sound of the Jeepney (which Bear owns and restored) that adorns the album cover.
It’s a small aspect that ties to Bear’s Filipino heritage on an project that is unashamedly American in spirit.
