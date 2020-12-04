If a well-paced musical jaunt through Punk Rock and Rock territory seems interesting, check out Billie Joe Armstrong’s (Green Day, Pinhead, GunPowder) newest album, “No Fun Mondays, released on Nov. 27.”
Even an established, award-winning band like Green Day is no stranger to the trials brought on by the pandemic. Having released their latest album, “Father of All” last year, the trio, rounded out with Mike Dirnt (guitar) and Tré Cool (drums), had to postpone a large European tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
On this 14-track-long covers album that began as a series of web releases on his group’s YouTube channel, Armstrong performs a curated mix of Pop, Rock and Punk with relevance to our collective “quarantine.”
Opening his second solo album with a rebellious mood akin to Green Day’s Punk scene, “I Think We’re Alone Now,” popularized by Tommy James & The Shondells and later covered by Pop princess Tiffany, is a youthful ode to fighting oppression.
The following track, “War Stories” (Starjet) with its aggressively picked intro, displays Armstrong’s vocal flexibility during the pre-chorus, “Back against the wall, young men heed the call. Prisoners take control, soon be going home.”
Taking a lighter tone, “Manic Monday, ” originally done by Prince, but made famous by the Bangles; “That Thing You Do!” (from a film of the same name starring Tom Hanks) and “Kids in America” (Kim Wilde) are proof of Armstrong’s jovial nature with the project.
“That Thing You Do!” specifically, is an empowering tale of love brimming with lively innocence. It’s worthy of noting that it was also performed in tribute to Adam Schlesinger, the song’s writer, who passed away from COVID-19 complications in April.
“While we’ve all been in quarantine, I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life: family, friends, and, of course, music,” Armstrong reflected in a statement released with the album. “I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation, at least we can be alone together.”
Among the topics already mentioned, deep cuts like the energized re-working of “Corpus Christi” (The Avengers) and “Working Class Hero” (John Lennon) fit well with the album’s “anti” themes. With revved up guitar and drums on his version of “Truth,” Armstrong does the ex-Beatle’s legacy a solid by updating a timeless protest anthem for future generations.
Even through the back end tracks on “No Fun Mondays,” like “Whole Wide World” (recently covered by Cage The Elephant), “Police on My Back” (Clash) and “A New England” (Billy Bragg) their inclusion on a tight sounding record begs for a listen.
For collectors, a limited-edition, baby blue vinyl of the album, complete with a glow-in-the-dark cover, will also be available to purchase through Green Day’s web store at https://store.greenday.com
