PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-True-Love Yappy Hour on from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday at Yellen Dog Park, 5100 East Ave. S. Admission is free.
A kissing booth will be available for dogs and their families, as well as snacks and treats on a first come, first served basis.
“Our four-legged community members are invited to mingle and play,” Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano said. “Take a photo with your dog and share it with us on our Yellen Dog Park Facebook page with the hashtag #YellenDogPark.”
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
