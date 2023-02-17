ACTON — Renowned local artist and horsewoman Toni Haigh will greet animal art enthusiasts during an exhibit of her work currently on display at the Acton-Agua Dulce Library.
The artist will share her paintings and do a quick-draw original painting to be auctioned off during a reception from 3-7 p.m., Feb. 24 in the library’s meeting room.
Haigh captures the likeness of each animal subject using traditional techniques in oil and acrylic. Her art background includes studies at the Mendocino Art Center, Art Center College of Design and in workshops with noted artists.
Her love of the ranch lifestyle, horses and dogs is the inspiration for her work. She strives to portray the animal’s personality caught in a special moment in time.
A third-generation Californian, Haigh was raised on a ranch, working cattle, showing, breeding and training horses. Her family tree includes noted horsemen and artistic talent.
Her grandfather, who came from England in 1890 and settled in Simi Valley, was from a family of noted horsemen. His brother, Alfred Grenfell Haigh (1870-1963), was one of the premier equine and sporting artists of his time.
Haigh’s paintings have won numerous awards and have graced the cover of many magazines. She has been commissioned by the City of Los Angeles, Del Mar Racetrack and many people to paint their breed champions and beloved pets.
