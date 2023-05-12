Ella Gove is the featured Young Artist soloist at the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s May 21 concert.
Gove is a violin student of Julia Haney, concertmaster of the Bakersfield Symphony, and played in the All Kern County High School Honors Orchestra. She also played a Command Performance solo at CMEA in 2021 and 2023, and she won the CalASTA Solo Competition.
She performed Bach in the Subways at the Amtrak Station in 2019 as an active member of Music of Bakersfield. This season she won the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artist Competition.
Additionally, Gove is a dancer and has been featured with Civic Dance Center in their production of Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker” for several years, a favorite being the role of the Rose. She performed in “Swan Lake” as Odette, one of the main roles, with the Bakersfield City Ballet in March.
Gove is an 11th-grader at Stockdale High School in Bakersfield; she will turn 17 in September. She is a part of Stockdale’s Math Honor Society, National Honor Society, Symphony Orchestra, and a few clubs including International Club and French Club.
The Tehachapi Symphony, directed by Dr. David Newby will perform at 4 p.m. May 21 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, 20915 Schout Road, Tehachapi.
The program begins with Robert Schumann’s Finale, followed by Dvorak’s Romance for Violin and Orchestra performed by Gove. Ending the program is Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, “The Great Symphony.”
There is a reception following the concert so that community members may meet Gove, as well as symphony director Dr. Newby and members of the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra.
Admission is always free to the community. Call 661-821-7511 or go to tehachapiorchestra.com for concert details.
