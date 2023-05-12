Ella Gove

Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s May 21 concert is headlined by Ella Gove, the featured Young Artist soloist. The concert will take place at 4 p.m. May 21 at Country Oaks Baptist Church, at 20915 Schout Road.

 Photo courtesy of Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra

Ella Gove is the featured Young Artist soloist at the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra’s May 21 concert.

Gove is a violin student of Julia Haney, concertmaster of the Bakersfield Symphony, and played in the All Kern County High School Honors Orchestra. She also played a Command Performance solo at CMEA in 2021 and 2023, and she won the CalASTA Solo Competition.

