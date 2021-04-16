Singer/songwriter Taylor Swift begins traveling down the road of her past, conjuring new magic along the way on “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version).
Capping a particularly productive nine month period and made available on April 9, this is her third release following the folky “Folklore” and “Evermore,” (both 2020) the former of which is arguably one of her strongest albums to date.
The first of six planned re-recorded albums, this entry initially focuses on the 19 tracks from “Fearless” (2008 platinum edition) and is her first step in addressing her desire to own the master recordings of her earlier career that were owned and sold without her consent.
For reference, her second album, “Fearless”(2008) made to express her courage to embrace the multi-facets of love, made her a superstar. It was certified diamond album (selling 10 million copies internationally) and began her award-winning ways with a Grammy for coveted honor, Album of the Year.
Setting a standard for this arduous task of reworking older material, the award-winning superstar’s toil is the public’s benefit. The redone tracks making up the first portion of this 26-song collection glow because of Swift’s progression as an artist.
Recorded with newer vocals and production, the four opening tracks establish her presence, which is more mature and like the rest throughout, warmer and fresher-sounding. Pop-Country leaning harmonies on “Fearless” and “Fifteen,” hold up as youthful snapshots 13 years after they came out.
“Love Story’s” banjo runs and slide guitar also radiate Country tones. Hums and heavier drums from “Hey Stephen” (Taylor’s Version), while rooted in that same style, show how she can comfortably incorporate other genres, like Rock.
Electro-Pop tinged with its dancy drums, this record’s hits keep rolling out, this time with “You Belong to Me” and the Colbie Callait assisted “Breathe” (Taylor’s Version). Be warned, flashbacks of President Obama’s November 2008 inauguration resurface with the former jam mentioned. For anyone with social recollection from 2008, both Obama and Swift were in heavy rotation with news outlets.
For a taste of Swift’s writing style, “The Way I Loved You” (Taylor’s version) is worth listening to. Aside from the Country, Pop-Rock formula again deployed here, she juxtaposes two relationships in the song, with the first one playing out in the verses. “He is sensible and so incredible and all my single friends are jealous.”
Later though, she references missing all of the drama and intensity of another, “But I miss screaming and fighting and kissing in the rain and it’s 2 a.m. and I’m cursing your name. You’re so in love that you act insane and that’s the way I loved you.”
Wrapping up this offering, six additional songs that were not on that platinum 2008 edition are included. One of which, “You All Over Me” (Taylor’s Version) features Maren Morris on vocal harmony duties. Another, “That’s When” (Taylor’s Version) features a duet with Country singer Keith Urban.
