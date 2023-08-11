Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Los Angeles

Taylor Swift performs Monday during the “The Eras Tour” at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The six shows at SoFi, the last of which was Wednesday, capped the 2023 US leg of the tour.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift closed the 2023 US leg of her landmark Eras Tour Wednesday night in Los Angeles in a big way, announcing the fourth edition of her re-recording project: “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

After playing a few tracks from her “1989” era live, including an abridged take on “Bad Blood,” the pop superstar approached the center of the stage with an acoustic guitar in hand and suggested to the audience that she had been working on something big.

