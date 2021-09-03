Resilience is a valuable resource in the arts and in life. I say resource because it develops into this jar of experience to be opened when times are rough.
The entire year of 2020 through today has collectively tested our resilience and resolve. Local promoter Jaime Contreras of Sucka Punch Productions is no exception. For those unfamiliar, he has booked and promoted a variety of local, regional and national touring bands in the Antelope Valley with his shows. With live music kicking up again, I sat down with him to discuss making it through the pandemic and his goals moving forward
Jesse Davidson: Last year was rough for musicians and everyone working behind the scenes. How did you overcome it?
Jaime Contreras: Twenty-twenty was going to be Sucka Punch’s year. I had about $5,000 or $6,000 in show deposits down last February. We were focusing on bringing in shows with bigger headlining bands. We do a lot of shows with local bands but we also like to bring headliners to the AV.
Locals want to play with bigger artists in their own backyard. It’s difficult to bring some of the bigger artists out here. Many times, they want to skip our town.
We can change the face of that. We’re going to go stronger and harder. We’ll make sure we give them what they want in terms of their artist guarantees. When they asked for a price, we weren’t negotiating but looked at it as, “What is going to take to get these artists out here?” We were willing to do what it took.
Yeah it was hard. When the shutdown happened, I went through a phase where I thought, “Maybe I shouldn’t do this anymore?” It takes up a lot of time and I have a full-time job, as well. It’s always been my passion to make it in the music industry. I went through a long period where I’m wondering, “What’s going to happen? How are shows going to be?” When 2021 came around, I had that talk with myself again. I’m either going to do this full-force like I planned or pass the torch to somebody else. When it came down to making a decision, I went full-force and I went hard. With all the money I had saved, I started calling booking agents and agencies and put myself out there. I said, “I’m going to showcase the AV in a way it hasn’t been since I was younger.” It was really fun being a kid growing up out here. Now, I have my kids and they’re excited for my shows. They listen to some of the same artists I’m bringing out. With certain artists we’re in talks with, I wonder if the AV will appreciate it because it’s different. I love the way the AV is becoming because I feel like, its a very diverse crowd now.
JD: It is. There needs to be people bringing in different styles.
JC: Yeah. Some of these artists from different genres, we haven’t finished the contracts yet but we’re trying. I know what their worry is, too. They are popular in Hollywood. They’re doing shows in downtown LA and selling them out. Then we say, “Do you want to come to the AV?” And they’re reluctant. I want to change that. We have a great scene. I’m over at Transplants Brewing Company and that venue is awesome. I love the American Legion, as well. It has an old school vibe to it and it’s also great but for some bigger names, they look at the venue. Matthew and Sarah Luker have been great to work with. We share a vision that is very close. We both want to uplift the music scene.
JD: That’s amazing. What shows do you have coming up?
JC: We have October 8 with The Runts, Oct. 14 with D.R.I., Oct. 30 with Devin The Dude/Aceyalone, Nov. 9 with Reagan Youth, and Nov. 19 with Matamoska/Union 13. We still have plenty of shows to announce that we haven’t yet. Sometimes, with certain artists, I wonder if the AV will appreciate it because it’s different.
JD: Would you agree there’s a renewed interest and passion for live music in the valley?
JC: Yeah. I would encourage anyone to attend any show at Transplants or any all-ages show in the Valley right now. You’ll see the change that’s happening. Coming back to shows, there’s a room full of a younger population, really vibing out to music that the old generation loves that they also respect. It’s a good feeling to see the change happening.
For more info visit https://www.facebook.com/suckapunchproductions
