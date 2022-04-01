PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale will accept entries from April 1-30 for its “Walk on Words” poetry contest.
The contest is free and open to all ages. This year’s theme is “Dogs in the Park.” Poems must be family friendly, original compositions written by the submitting poet, no more than eight lines long, including a title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
“Yellen Dog Park is a place for our furry friends to exercise and play and sometimes make new friends,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “This year we wanted to capture that spirit in our poetry contest and stamp the winning poem in concrete there for everyone to see and enjoy.”
All poems must be submitted on the website, www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW by April 30.
Poems will be judged based on suitability, originality, creativity and artistic quality.
Complete rules and regulations are available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/WoW
The winner will be notified by phone or email and announced at a public unveiling at Yellen Park at a date to be determined.
For information, call 661-267-5611.
