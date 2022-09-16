Those born of the desert, somehow, are always bound to it. Infectious and magnetic, its energy is blown across the windswept landscape and subtly seeps into everyone. It’s hard to explain what that feels like.
Musicians and creatives from our humble desert perhaps understand it best. Within the Antelope Valley and surrounding communities, the chemistry of absolute boredom, expressed in garage jam sessions, baked under extreme heat, is an irrefutable formula for something. Almost anything is possible because nothing appears to be.
There’s a lineage of desert instrumentalists and composers with a history of pushing the envelope. The open bleakness dissolves all rules placed on creative expression.
The most famous examples from our home-turf are Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart. However, one principle largely shared through our dusty wildness is that a level of fame doesn’t equate to a higher value of art. Locally, small crops of outliers push the boundaries in their own way.
Billy Juan, vocalist, MC, instrumentalist and composer, is one of them. Known for his role in large, eccentric ensembles like The Great Tortilla Heist and Tone In Georgia, dating back to the early 2000s, Juan has always blurred the line between genre, style and sensibilities.
Primarily a trumpet player, his influences includes a cavalcade of Hip-Hop, harmony-driven Folk, the frantic energy of Ska and a love for Balkan and Slavic music. Along with writing and composing music, Juan takes on a George Clintonesque role in his groups by hand-picking those to share in his creative expression and letting them freely serve the music.
After slowly cooking for two years, Juan’s newest project has finally been served to the public. His new ensemble, Baby Weekend, just released it’s first album, “Stuck In Tha Crib Vol. 1.”
The traditional catalyst of boredom birthed a new idea for blending Hip-Hop beats with Balkan melodies.
“The pandemic hit and I always wanted to do Hip-Hop and Rap,” Juan said. “I called up Diego (Hodge) and said, ‘Let’s do this. I feel inspired,’ and it just went from there and started calling up other people.”
Juan is now a resident of Santa Fe, New Mexico, so his former band mates and colleagues came together virtually for a collaboration that spanned across the globe.
The core of Baby Weekend lies within three other individuals: Diego Hodge (co-producer, engineer and multi-instrumentalist), Matt Ruder (guitarist and bassist) and Tony Baker (lyricist and MC). Additional musicians included John Karwoski, former bassist for the local band Sunshine Factory who lives in Seattle, Wash. and Danny Harris, former Great Tortilla Heist member who resides in Beijing, China.
It’s clear, through chatting with the ensemble over Zoom, that this type of album isn’t created via stringent formulas. Tony Baker, influenced by rappers MF DOOM and DMX, paints the music with vivid lyrical imagery, evolving story lines and dad-like puns.
Songs like “Hollandaze” and “Soda Speak” are examples of Baker’s humor.
“Hollandaise is a very fancy sauce and I’m a very trashy person,” Baker said. “My image was living trashily but cosmetically ... it’s like you’re putting Hollandaise sauce on an Egg McMuffin. I always like to stay away from the A-B style of rapping. I want to make people laugh, not even think so much. ‘Soda Speak’ I had in a notepad for the longest time. I drink water but the inside joke is, I only drink soda. Soda is a mainstream thing, but for some reason, if you do it all the time, it’s not sexy like cigarettes. So I wanted this to be my gross braggadocio.”
Juan’s own lyricism provides a serious, introspective counterpoint to Baker’s unrelenting silliness. Ruder, a studied guitarist with a Jazz Fusion and Hip-Hop background, added sophisticated and varied musical textures to this project.
“I was trying to balance, wanting to leave space for vocals and wanting to do cool things” Ruder said. “I was trying to go for a hybrid between the bad-ass simplicity of Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine) with Tim Henson. It was really fun trying to write parts that fit.”
Hodge, co-producing with Juan, combined all these ingredients into a cohesive soup. These two long-musical-comrades discussed the role with humility.
“Honestly, I would say Billy produced the whole thing with the exception of ‘Whatcha Gonna Do,’ ” Diego said. “I was mostly mixing and polishing stuff. It was all arranged and all there. I was just adding sweeteners, adding trip drum intros, sound effects. But the structure was all there.”
“I think Diego definitely deserves the producer credit,” he said. “All of those things made it so much better. Like adding that Chorusy part on to ‘Soda Speak.’ I wouldn’t have done that. I just think that Diego’s ear and ability to mix and produce things is just incredible.”
