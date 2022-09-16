Baby Weekend

Those born of the desert, somehow, are always bound to it. Infectious and magnetic, its energy is blown across the windswept landscape and subtly seeps into everyone. It’s hard to explain what that feels like.

Musicians and creatives from our humble desert perhaps understand it best. Within the Antelope Valley and surrounding communities, the chemistry of absolute boredom, expressed in garage jam sessions, baked under extreme heat, is an irrefutable formula for something. Almost anything is possible because nothing appears to be.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.