PALMDALE — Renato de Guia has many accomplishments of which to be proud. As an architect, he helped oversee the construction of many school buildings in the Antelope Valley, for a decade, and is associated with many more projects in Southern California.
Though he relied on architecture to make a living, he always had a sketchbook with him and was always drawing. Over the years, he has compiled a massive amount of his work, some of which will be on display as part of the “Structure and Soul” art show opening Saturday at the Antelope Valley Mall.
Ever since he was a child growing up in the Philippines, de Guia was exposed to drawing — it began with comic books.
His aunt lived in Akron, Ohio, and would send him comic books featuring the work of artists like Joe Kubert and Neil Adams. It was because of that, he began drawing at age five.
At age four, he was disabled, so he was unable to play sports and participate in other physical activities, so he took up drawing.
“I really got interested in drawing by tracing and copying the comics,” de Guia said.
The love of comic book art kept him on the artistic path and he found that because he got bored easily, he enjoyed having a sketch book with him regularly, to help pass the time. Despite the thought that he would become an artist, de Guia went to college and became an architect, instead.
He was a partner with an architectural firm in Pasadena and lived in Burbank, prior to moving to the Antelope Valley in 1987.
Once here, he worked as a contract administrator with the Lancaster and Westside school districts. He oversaw the projects and made sure they were built according to the architectural plans.
He retired in 1997 because of his disability, which left him unable to walk.
“I raised my kids and I got involved in the Valley View PTA and that’s where I got indoctrinated into the community,” de Guia said. “I started volunteering.”
In addition to his community involvement, he decided to take classes at Antelope Valley College
“They have a very underrated Fine Arts Department,” de Guia said. “I took an illustration class and that’s how I got into the mainstream of art and participating with the local arts group.”
Over the years, he’s been involved with a few arts groups, to include the Allied Arts Association, of which he was vice president. He was also part of the California Art Club in Pasadena and was recruited into their masters program.
That opportunity allowed him to explore the world of teaching art.
“We were supposed to teach art to fourth and fifth graders to help them grow up to appreciate and understand art,” de Guia said. “I thought that was an awesome vision for Pasadena. So when my friend from Lancaster called me to sub for an artist who walked out on the class because she couldn’t get participants, I filled in, even though there were only two students.”
Despite the slow start, he built the program up to the point where he had 15 to 18 students.
He and his son, A.J., have also taught classes at Keppel School District, specifically at Daisy Gibson and Alpine elementaries.
de Guia said he’s had a long-standing relationship with the local Rotary Club and has done art for their annual auction, on and off since 1995. He credits the Rotary Club for their help with sponsorships and grants for art classes he’s taught.
These days, de Guia teaches a portrait session every Saturday at a studio in Quartz Hill. COVID restrictions did slow him down a bit, but he wanted to continue the classes because they’re such a big part of his life.
As COVID restrictions were relaxed, Debby Clinkenbeard, property marketing manager at AV Mall, wanted to explore a way to welcome the community back to the mall and facilitate a relationship with them. She was familiar with de Guia’s work and came up with the idea of hosting an art show.
“It’s something we want to use to facilitate a relationship between the mall and the art community and Renato is the perfect man to help with that,” she said.
When presented with the opportunity to show his work at the mall, de Guia was happy to oblige.
“I’ve always had an interest in getting local art here at the Antelope Valley Mall,” he said. “And I just didn’t have any connections ... I was really delighted when she (Debby) approached me ... I think it’s a wonderful opportunity. The mall is something unique in this town.”
Before COVID shut down most businesses, de Guia and a group of friends would go to the mall for exercise.
“I frequent the mall,” he said. “Before COVID, I would come here and do my laps and wheel around with some artists and get my exercise and afterward we’d go to the food court and sketch.”
Through the years, he’s compiled a huge collection of his work, so when he was approached by Clinkenbeard and asked about doing the art show, he knew he’d have to whittle down his choices. He asked Clinkenbeard and his A.J. to help him.
“We spent two weeks going through the pictures before we decided on the art,” A.J. de Guia said.
Clinkenbeard said the process wasn’t easy.
“It wasn’t easy to pick the best of the best, everything had it’s own personality and it’s own appeal, it was difficult to really pare down the pieces to make one cohesive exhibit, but I think we did good,” she said.
There will be 45 pieces on display and the show will be up until Sept. 30.
“It’s going up for three months, then we’ll be rotating artists,” Clinkenbeard said. “One side will be Renato and one side will be someone he wants to bring in.”
de Guia’s subject matter is varied. He does portraits, sketches and paintings, but he also draws buildings. Clinkenbeard said that one can pass by a building and see it every day and still not recognize it when you see it as the subject of de Guia’s work.
“It’s really significant when someone captures the heart of a community in that way ... but to really document something in an artistic manner, which is your own individual way, an individual viewpoint and you’re sharing that vision with other people in such a beautiful way, that’s what struck me,” she said. “You’re looking at a building you pass by everyday and don’t think much about it. Renato takes everyday people and does portraits and you see them as a work of art. This is a summary of the community. It’s people and it’s places.”
There will be an opening reception for “Structure and Soul” from 3-5 p.m., Saturday, at the Antelope Valley Mall, Suite 501.
