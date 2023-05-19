Funk iconoclast George Clinton famously said, “Style is whatever you want to, if you can do it with confidence.”
As musicians, it’s vital to challenge our own comfort zone. It’s the only way those callouses of confidence can develop.
.XOM, a group that is part the wave AV’s alternative bands creating the lo-fi driven, garage based rock, has recently strengthened their conviction on their fourth EP aptly named “#4.” The utilitarian title reflects the DIY ethos that has shaped the band’s sound. In the lineage of three previous numerical EP’s documenting the band’s musical evolution, “#4” retains the band’s signature energy whilst marking a graduation for the quartet.
Since the release of “#3” in 2020, much has changed within the band. Gutiarist Gabriel Olea-Macias and Ivan Oliva (also members of Pop Punk group Drive By Cinema) relocated to Santa Ana. Bassist/vocalist Dakota Metzger and drummer Anthony Scaglione remain in the AV. While maintaining the hometown fanbase, they seek to spread their message to new audiences.
“Through the last several EP’s, we did everything ourselves,” Oliva said. “In our house and in our garage, it was 100% going through our hands.”
Still embracing the spirit and sound of their DIY roots, .XOM adopted a new approach. “ ‘#4’ is a little bit different because we had some outside help this time from a producer, engineer and mastering,” Oliva said.
For any established band, moving from total creative independence to collaborating with a producer can prove to be a daunting challenge. Fortunately, they found a kindred spirit in Aaron Moxness, a staff engineer/producer with Balboa Recording Studio in Glassell Park.
“We hit it off great,” Oliva said. “They loved working with our original sound and were fans of ours before we came to see them. They messaged us one day and said, ‘We really like what you guys are doing and want to take it to a new level.’ The analog wisdom and fresh ears Moxness brought to the process helped push the songs into new creative territory.
“We were being more precise and having each part of the song be there for a reason. Having your melody you sing always be something memorable instead of just talking through it. Having something there for a purpose is what he taught us.”
In comparison, listening to their previous EP release, “#3,” an obvious audible evolution is evident. A wide range of influences is on display throughout each track. This amalgam of styles keeps the listener engaged while still staying true to their sound.
The opening track, “Kill You Inside,” demonstrates a clear lo-fi, post-punk vibe mixed with dashes of pop punk. Subtle keyboard tracks add depth to all songs including the angsty. The EP closes with “Ikari,” a hopeful yet sad punk song at its core with elements of emo and synth leads blended together — a dash of The Cars mixed with the energy of early Sum 41.
“#4” also marks an evolution in .XOM’s lyrical development, tackling mature themes related to their current age. “Each song talks about its own thing” Oliva said. “ ‘Kill You Inside’ is about growing up and realizing you may not be where you want to be. Are you OK with that? What about the things you did accomplish?
“ ‘Endless 8’ is about realizing you can’t be everything for another person. ‘Ikari’ Dakota (Metzger) wrote that one about peer pressures from family and friends. (It’s) a different type of pressure experienced from strangers. It’s about growing up and facing these problems as you head into your thirties.”
Ultimately, exploring these new themes and musical concepts keeps .XOM true to their craft.
“Did you hear that Keith Richards quote about songwriting where he says he’s like a satellite receptor?” Oliva asked. “For a long time, I took that almost literally. I sat there waiting for something to hit me. Now, I take more of a ‘Let’s send a satellite out there but let’s keep a monitor on it.’ Let’s work out a chord progression and muster up a melody over it. I’m letting everything from the universe hit me, but also saying, ‘Hey universe, I got my hands on the wheel and ready for where you want to take me.’ ”
Leaving out dreams of large capitalistic gains and social media fame, .XOM hopes their message touches as many people who will resonate with it.
“I want to reach them” Oliva said passionately. “We’re going through some stuff they’re probably going through or will go through. How would you respond to this? What do you think about it? We want a back and forth with the audience.”
.XOM will be performing live on May 27, playing their new EP live for the first at the FTG Warehouse in Santa Ana.
