PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library has announced the schedule for the weekly in-person winter Storytime sessions that will run from Feb. 1 through March 23.
Bilingual Storytime for all ages will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m., on Tuesdays; Toddler Storytime for children ages 12 to 36 months will take place from 9:30 to 10 a.m., on Wednesdays; Preschool Storytime for children ages three to five years will occur from 10:30 to 11 a.m., on Wednesdays. Masks will be required for ages two and up.
Online registration will open one week before each Storytime and reminders may be set up in advance on the Library’s Eventbrite page.
“Join us for an enjoyable time of interactive reading, rhymes, music and movement which will help your kids develop early literacy skills and the love of stories while having a whole lot of fun,” Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble said.
Registration is required. To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/palmdale-city-library-storytime-37209
Storytime will take place at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, next to the library.
The library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.