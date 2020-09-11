English Rock band, The Rolling Stones comb their back catalogue for unreleased tracks and rarities on the remaster of their 13th album, “Goats Head Soup” (1973).
This year, amid a pandemic that brought the world to a halt, the legendary rockers have been quite active.
Between publicly denouncing President Donald Trump’s use of their songs during campaign rallies, performing a stripped down take of “You Can’t Always Get What You Want“ (1968) for a virtual benefit concert curated by Lady Gaga, to the April release of the aptly named single “Living in a Ghost Town,” the Stones’s relevancy is at its highest peak in years.
The original “Goats Head Soup” was a transitional record for the veteran musicians consisting of Mick Jagger (lead vocals), Keith Richards (guitar, backing vocals), Mick Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Bill Wyman (bass guitar) and Charlie Watts (drums).
Most rock acts at the time would consider celebrating over a decade of productivity to be a rare feat.
Speaking to the Stones’s durability, there they were — trudging through the fall of the ’60s counterculture, partly attributed to their infamous Altamont Free Concert (1969), dealing with tax issues and excessive drug use, all while trying to maintain a marketability that still honored their gritty Rock/Blues roots.
Songs on the original work like the swaggering album opener, “Dancing With Mr D” and the funky, wah and horn-heavy “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker)” displayed aggression atune to their previous effort, “Exile on Main St.” (1972).
In contrast, cuts like “Coming Down Again” and “Angie” pre-dated the soft Rock ballads that would dominate the radio in the latter half of the ’70s and into the next decade.
The original tracks hold up well for sounding largely untouched on “Goats Head Soup” (2020 deluxe). “Silver Train” (2020) compared to the original, is the most noticeable track re-working that’s featured.
Bar room keyboards, slide guitar, harmonica and of course, Jagger’s rough lead vocals boast a cleaner, fuller sounding mix.
For fans seeking newer material, the extensively remastered album (digital and physical) released on Sept. 4 boasts a few gems.
Instrumentals and alternate mixes of seven original tracks, as well as three unreleased songs from the era and a live album are included on the project.
“All the Rage,” previously only available on bootlegs, is presented officially for the first time, along with “Scarlet” (feat. Jimmy Page), highlighted by three distinct mixes and “Criss Cross.”
The final track mentioned sounds like a long-lost Rock ‘n’ Roll gem that deserves placement among other coveted Stones tracks.
Richard’s heavy riffage along with Wyman’s bass provide the stage for Jagger to sound unhinged over lyrics like “Ooh, I got a lot of knots in my hair, Oh, I can’t seem to straighten out and I think I need a blood transfusion. Yeah, here come a lady giving me a criss cross mind.”
Closing out the offerings of “Goats Head Soup” (2020 deluxe), available in box set editions as well as digitally, is “Brussels Affair,” the 15-track incendiary live album recorded at a memorable show in Belgium on the autumn 1973 tour that followed the album’s late August release.
