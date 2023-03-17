PALMDALE — Expand your love of reading at a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., March 25 at the Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
This event is co-sponsored by the library and The Friends of the Palmdale City Library, a volunteer nonprofit organization.
