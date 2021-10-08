PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library and Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 16 at the Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
There will be a large selection of gently used, like-new books in many different genres including bestsellers, biographies, cookbooks, craft and hobby, history, mystery, self-help, children’s books, along with DVDs, CDs, audio books, and more on sale. All proceeds go to support Palmdale City Library events and programs.
“This will be a ‘bag’ book sale, meaning that bags will be provided in three sizes for a cost of $8, $4, or $2,” Friends Board member Sonia Frehn said. “Each bag purchased can then be filled with as many books/items that fit. Additionally, everyday book bargains can be found at the Friends Bookshelf Kiosk in the Library.”
Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.FriendsofPalmdaleLibrary.org
The Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday.
For more information, call the Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
