Palmdale City Library

The Palmdale City Library and The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will co-host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 27 at the library on Palmdale Boulevard.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library and The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will co-host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 27 at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.

A large selection of gently used, like-new books will be available, including bestsellers, biographies, cookbooks, craft and hobby books, children’s books and genres including history, mystery, self-help and more. DVDs, CDs and audio books will also be for sale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.