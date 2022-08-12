PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library and The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will co-host a book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Aug. 27 at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
A large selection of gently used, like-new books will be available, including bestsellers, biographies, cookbooks, craft and hobby books, children’s books and genres including history, mystery, self-help and more. DVDs, CDs and audio books will also be for sale.
The books will be sold in prices by the bag, with customers purchasing bags at different prices and filling them.
“This by-the-bag book sale provides bags in three sizes for a cost of $8, $4, or $2,” Friends of the Palmdale City Library Board President Diana Love said. “Each bag purchased can then be filled with as many books/items that will fit into the bag.”
All proceeds go to support library events and programs. “The library is very pleased to host and co-sponsor a used book sale, in partnership with our Friends organization,” library Director Robert Shupe said. “We look forward to providing this opportunity for our community members to enjoy some great deals on some literary treasurers.”
Book bargains can also be found, daily at the Friends bookshelf kiosk in the Library.
Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a nonprofit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers.
