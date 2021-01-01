VALLEY PRESS STAFF REPORT
We are finally rid of 2020 and what a relief that is! Most of us have probably streamed and watched more movies the past year than ever before. Thanks to a continued stay-at-home order for Southern California, that will last indefinitely, we are probably going to enter 2021 on the couch, wondering what we can watch next.
When you think of films, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day don’t usually come to mind. However, we’ve compiled a list, in no particular order, of recommended movies.
1. About a Boy
The meet-cute in this Hugh Grant movie takes place on New Year’s Eve.
2. Ocean’s 11
The original heist with Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, which takes place on New Year’s Eve.
3. Bachelor Mother
A department store salesgirl (Ginger Rogers) winds up attending a New Year’s Eve party as the date of the store owner’s son (David Niven) in this classic, which was remade in the 1950s as Bundle of Joy.
4. An Affair to Remember
You can thank Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant for shaping your (possibly unrealistic) perception of the perfect New Year’s kiss.
5. Bridget Jones’s Diary
The charming British rom-com begins and ends on New Year’s Eve, each time with a blank diary and finally, with an incredible kiss.
6. Holiday Inn
Each and every holiday is honored in this classic musical starring Bing Crosby, Fred Astaire, Virginia Dale, and Marjorie Reynolds.
7. The Godfather Part II
Instead of a loving peck at midnight, Al Pacino’s character gives the brother who betrayed him the “kiss of death.”
8. Someone Like You
After being dumped and continually disappointed by her boyfriend (including a sad New Year’s Eve moment), Jane Goodale (Ashley Judd) takes matters into her own hands.
9. The Holiday
Nancy Meyers’s The Holiday, stars Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet as two women who unexpectedly find love where they least expect it. The New Year’s Eve scene is small and at the end of the film.
10. Under the Tuscan Sun
This movie is all about new beginnings and reinvention, which could be a nice kick-start to your resolutions.
11. New Year’s Eve (2011)
If you’re looking for something of the guilty-pleasure, awesomely-bad variety, check out this Garry Marshall ensemble comedy in the vein of Mother’s Day and Valentine’s Day.
12. Highball
Here, you see a group of friends who meet at three different parties: a Halloween costume party, a birthday bash and a New Year’s Eve get-together. You have to infer from the dialogue what’s happened in their personal lives between these gatherings, so it almost feels like a three-act play.
13. Four Rooms
This one takes place at a hotel on New Year’s Eve, and each room the bellhop goes into is home to its own mini-movie-within-a-movie by a different director.
14. Forrest Gump
Although there’s only one scene that takes place on New Year’s, it’s never a bad idea to start off 2021 with this heartwarming tale.
15. Trading Places
Who doesn’t want to start the new year off with a laugh? This movie spans Thanksgiving to New Year’s.
16. New Year’s Evil
If you’re the type to say that horror movies are for every holiday (and not just Halloween), this could be the one for you. In it, a serial killer calls into a televised NYE punk-rock show threatening to kill someone at midnight in each time zone in the United States.
17. The Apartment
This movie, from the director of Some Like It Hot, follows a worker at an insurance company who lets the executives use his New York City apartment for their affairs. Romantic entanglements ensue, and drama starts at the company Christmas party that last through New Year’s Eve.
18. Sunset Boulevard
New Year’s could be worse — you could be the only guest at Hollywood has-been Norma Desmond’s NYE party, as Joe Gillis realizes he is at the beginning of this movie.
19. The Gold Rush
Everybody knows Charlie Chaplin’s famous bit where he puts rolls at the ends of two forks and makes them do a little dance. What few remember is that he does it because he gets stood up on New Year’s Eve.
20. Happy New Year, Charlie Brown!
Charlie Brown frets over a book report, a New Year’s Eve party, and a red-headed girl. And unlike A Charlie Brown Christmas, in the end, nothing turns out well for Charlie Brown in this 30-minute special.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.