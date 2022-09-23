She Said

Since their 2018 self-titled debut, Starcrawler had everything you’d expect from Alternative/Punk Rockers in the post-Indie/Garage revival era: a seedy Punk Rock attitude and a sharp and fuzzy aesthetic sweetened by Glam melodies.

Continuing to stoke a raucous energy on “Devour You” (2019), the LA band played with raw emotion like the Stooges and The Cramps. Released, on Sept. 16, their new album, “She Said” finds them adding a new member and exploring the limits of their sound.

