Since their 2018 self-titled debut, Starcrawler had everything you’d expect from Alternative/Punk Rockers in the post-Indie/Garage revival era: a seedy Punk Rock attitude and a sharp and fuzzy aesthetic sweetened by Glam melodies.
Continuing to stoke a raucous energy on “Devour You” (2019), the LA band played with raw emotion like the Stooges and The Cramps. Released, on Sept. 16, their new album, “She Said” finds them adding a new member and exploring the limits of their sound.
Most acts, at some point, refresh their course, Starcrawler is no exception. They signed with BMLG Records and its parent organization, Big Machine Records.
For “She Said,” they dipped into the site of all their recordings, Sunset Sound in LA, and began to riff off themes such as desolation, revenge and vulnerability, during and after the isolation brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic.
Comprised of lead singer Arrow De Wilde, guitarist Henri Cash, bassist Tim Franco, drummer Seth Carolina and recently added pedal steel/guitar player Bill Cash, Starcrawler’s reputation has led them to playing with some of the best in Rock, today.
They’ve played at Jack White’s Third Man Records complex, as well as opened tours for heavy-hitters such as My Chemical Romance and current tourmates Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
Indicative of why they’re gaining traction, the one-two adrenaline amping opener of vengeance-themed “Roadkill” and the bouncy title track recalls their grittier, early work.
Bare-bones lyricism in the former, like, “I’m about to show you what I’m made of/ Quit your crying, now it’s time to wake up/ Deadbeat sleeping on a bed of lies/ I hate to put you down but I think it’s time,” is delivered with De Wilde’s engaging personality.
The title track, though, is a bit more subdued, as Bill Cash’s opener takes on a stripped-down Grunge guitar vibe. Buoyant drums, almost pouty vocals and more driving guitar riffs are the vehicle for this piece about co-dependency in a toxic environment.
It’s apparent the band rode a chameleonic wave when creating “She Said.” The LA party vibe video of “Stranded,” with its changing characters, is actually about an unrequited love. Style-wise, it lends itself to the likes of the Runaways and Hole.
The song, “Thursday,” is laced with bubblegum Pop like the Ramones’ softer side. Similarly, “Jetblack” is a flanged-out Disco/Funk trip.
It’s a curve ball, since it’s long been known that distinct artists unknown to the Disco scene usually get lambasted for “selling out” when they flirt with it. Toward the end of the LP, “Runaway” isn’t distinct enough from earlier counterparts, so it’s probably the weakest song.
For people bent on hearing fresh, genre-pushing material, this isn’t it.
To them, Starcrawler would most likely be dismissed as a copy of established Punk/Underground Rock bands.
Alternatively, Starcrawler, as opposed, to say, UK band Temples (disciples of Psych Rock), executes their vision with enough originality and confidence to create something relatable and relevant to Rock music.
Check out “Broken Angels” and “Midnight”; they deal in atmospherics.
Both with slower tempos, some experimentation and an almost exhausted delivery, they illustrate that the band doesn’t need to play in an anarchistic and in-your-face style to evoke the same feelings they’ve been expressing all along.
