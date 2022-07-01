PALMDALE — The latest addition to Palmdale’s “Walk on Words” poetry contest honors Man’s Best Friend and is displayed at the dog park at Yellen Park.
This year’s contest-winning poem, “My Dog Park,” by Palmdale resident Linda Terry, was unveiled, on Saturday.
The poem, “My Dog Park,” reads:
Come to my dog park
And you will see
No better place to be
I have no leash
I am free
To run and jump
To just be me
“Yellen Dog Park is a perfect place for this year’s Walk on Words winning poem,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “This year we wanted to capture the importance our pets play in our lives and now all who come to Yellen Dog Park will be able to see the winning poem in concrete every time they visit with their furry friends.”
Honorable mentions were awarded to Diana Holiday, Randy Bass, Kyra Sundance, Barbara Summey, Jacoby Wilkerson, Gisell Sierra and Sandi Kelly.
The annual “Walk on Words” contest began, in 2013, as part of the city’s Public Art Program. Contestants are asked to submit original compositions that are no more than eight lines long, including the title, with a maximum of 25 characters per line, including spaces.
Each year’s winning poem is stamped in concrete. Winning poems are found embedded across the city, with sites at Poncitlán Square, the Palmdale Playhouse, DryTown Water Park, Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42, the Palmdale City Library and parks including Marie Kerr, Domenic Massari, Courson and Yellen.
