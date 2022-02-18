Founding members Britt Daniel (vocals, guitar) and Jim Eno (drums) of five-piece Austin, Texas, band Spoon, have been a steady presence in the Indie/Alt Rock scene since 1996.
Over a 25-year career, their sound has swooned from low-budget DIY Rock and Punk “Telephono”(1996), to more refined, experimental rock with “They Want My Soul” (2014) and “Hot Thoughts” (2017).
Complete with Alex Fischel (keyboards, guitar), Gerardo Larios (guitar, keyboards) and Ben Trokan (bass, keyboards), the vets’ new, 10th studio album is a sign of commitment.
Between interpersonal scheduling conflicts and opening for Beck on tour in 2019 (not to mention a global pandemic), the project wasn’t always ironclad.
Shaking through 10 songs in just under 40 minutes, “Lucifer on the Sofa” is also a testament of their commitment to making an adventurous collection of music that honors Rock traditions. Regarding album sides, Spoon’s duality is displayed: The first half is harder guitar-driven Rock, with the second side being more experimental.
Opening the album, “Held” is anchored by catchy and deadly guitar chops from Fischel and Larios. Keys and raucous drums bring life to a song that Spoon included in mid-2000s-era setlists but never recorded until now.
Originally written by Lo-fi band Smog in 1999, “Held” is about vulnerability in seeking comfort.
Livelier Pop Rock in the form of “The Hardest Cut,” with hand clap fillers and Troken’s body-shaking bass, is also a fine example of Daniel’s almost conversational, gravelly vocals.
Detailing the song in a press release following the Feb. 11 album drop, he mentioned: “We called it ‘Texas Riff’ before we had a title. Then I ended up writing a song about a long-term situation relationship that was hard to let go of. It was an unhealthy relationship, but knowing it was unhealthy didn’t make it any easier to let go of. That’s why it was ‘The Hardest Cut.’ ”
Delving into Spoon’s wide pool of sonic interests, “The Devil and Mister Jones,” favors a jangling lead guitar tone and background harmonies that recall ’60s R&B. Horns and light keys contrast the mix well, with an otherwise bleak-toned track about a mean ol’ Mr. Jones who corrupts and ensnares you in his web of deceit.
In comparison, “Wild,” written with producer Jack Antonoff, lets acoustic guitar and piano command the moment alongside lightly-sprinkled electronics.
Closing the first half, check out “My Babe.” It’s a serene-natured jam amongst rockers, but more than that, it’s a rare instance of Spoon writing a love song.
On the closing half of “Lucifer on the Couch,” the song “Feels Alright,” explores funky rhythms while “On the Radio” might as well be one giant hook, thanks to its catchiness.
Here, Daniel addresses questions about why he chose his profession.
“It ain’t tragic, It’s like magic. Maybe I was born to it, I think I was born to it. They say how come you still play that game, John Britt? Cause I was born to it.”
The last four tracks are essential to the narrative of the album. Beginning with “On the Radio,” “Astral Jacket,” “Satellite” and the closing title track are the most experimental. Crunchy guitars, echoing effects and dissonant harmonics make for a fun journey, shooting the latter half of the record into space.
Collectively, they make you wonder about how you control your life. Are your demons on the sofa or are they out tonight?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.