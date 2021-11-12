For whatever reason, like the Grinch’s heart expanding three sizes on Christmas, I am filled with a quiet joy when musicians get to travel.
A representative of our music community, by proxy, leaves the village and hopefully returns to tell the tale, chock-full of stories unachievable from the local watering hole.
This is partially a romanticism of the unknown and is getting into what Mark Twain called “The Territory” or trying to recreate “On the Road” by Jack Kerouac, for myself.
As usual, what lies beyond my ego is more important. Traveling, with the right perspective, makes for well-rounded, more compassionate human beings.
Drummer Wil Splinter was that representative with Tone in Georgia, which is a local, multi-faceted genre explosion of audible gumbo that melded elements of Rock, Indie, Folk, Jazz, dreamy Pop sensibility and outright chaos into something beautiful. When they were active, Splinter and company climbed into the band’s old school bus and did many DIY tours.
Recently, Splinter just completed a tour drumming for Kenzo Cregan, a Los Angeles-based Indie artist with Classic Rock, Folk and Pop influences. Cregan was the opening act on a three band bill, Aaron Taos was the middle act and Weathers was the headliner. Upon FaceTiming with Splinter to discuss the adventure, he appears somewhat tired on the surface, yet brimming with energy just underneath. It’s a look I recognize from my own travels. There are times where I’m exhausted physically, but emotionally and spiritually, I feel totally alive.
Before recording, we had brief conversation on the post-tour lull — the “going back to school in the fall” type of dread that happens when returning home. We swapped remedies. Splinter’s cure is attending shows, mine is spending time in nature.
The beginning of the Splinter chronicle started with a recommendation.
Jesse Davidson: Congratulations on completing a tour of the U.S., especially with your friend Jake Minter, the bassist from Tone in Georgia. That’s an awesome rhythm section there. How did you start playing with Kenzo Cregan?
Wil Splinter: I didn’t know Kenzo before auditioning. Jake has been playing with him for, I think a year. Bobby Victor is the keyboardist and also plays guitar for him. He also has been a member, off and on, of Tone in Georgia in the later years. But yeah, had to keep the “Minter-Splinter” connection going again.
JD: *laughs* I dig it.
WS: I think this tour was originally supposed to happen in 2020 and it got pushed back. They were getting ready and needed a drummer. For whatever reason, their current drummer wasn’t able to do it. So Jake said, “I know a guy!” I practiced my butt off for a couple weeks, auditioned and within a month, we were on the road.
JD: What did the tour consist of?
WS: It was 28 shows and about a month-and-a-half long. Before this, any tours myself or Jake had done, they were two weeks, maybe three, if it was a crazy-long one. This was easily double what we’ve done in the past. It was an adventure. We started in Sacramento and worked our way down to LA. Worked on through the Southwest, the South, down to Florida. Then up to the New England area, New York, Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia. Then we worked our way across, through the Midwest. Then up to Seattle and down the Northwest road that I’m sure you’re familiar with.
JD: Yeah I’m getting there. I haven’t been to the Pacific Northwest as much. Being able to play in the venues you did, I imagine is a more intense experience than usual.
WS: It was different for sure. The venues we were playing, a lot of bands I actively listen to, play those same stages. That was pretty crazy coming from a background of DIY. Back then, it was mostly house shows and maybe a venue if a local band wants to help us out. Having the concept of a green room, that was something I learned about. There were many factors we didn’t need to worry about. Obviously, the headlining band put this whole thing together. We just went along and benefited from the work they put in. It seemed daunting, the amount of time away. Once we got into the rhythm, stuff was so well planned. Much easier than figuring out the little technicalities of a DIY show every night.
JD: How long did you play each show?
WS: We played basically a 30-minute set every night. That became muscle memory after a while, which is crazy. Then you just get to enjoy the experience when you know your stuff.
Next week, Splinter and I continue our conversation about touring. We discuss the highlights of his Rock ’n Roll adventure and staying safe during the pandemic.
