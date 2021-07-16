If you enjoy the bond between Basketball and Hip-hop, then head for your nearest hoop and turn on “Space Jam: A New Legacy (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack).”
Released a week before the film’s big screen debut on June 16, this new all-ages collection contains a lot of “hype” (energetic, inspirational) Hip-hop. Beware, listening to it on a proper sound system might cause you to go for 100 points — or actually complete a procrastinated task.
Contextually, “Space Jam” (1996) with NBA Legend Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls) and the Looney Tunes characters in a high stakes interstellar pick-up game came first, leaving a soundtrack heavy on ’90s nostalgia. Features from Jay-Z, Busta Rhymes, Seal and D’Angelo (to name a few) were legendary, considering their success.
Now, a bit over two decades later, a proper sequel, “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” features Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James dunking on everything in this world (and the cyber one) amid new dangers and a new setting. Fresh beats with work from the contemporary likes of Lil Baby, John Legend, Big Freedia, 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne are now supplied.
“We Win (Space Jam: A New Legacy)” by Lil Baby and Kirk Franklin tips off 15 other tracks with a wink to the past. A children’s choir, part of the instrumental attack from producer Just Blaze (Jay-Z, Eminem) and lyrics like “We will be better than ever, made a promise, we can do it together and I ain’t breakin’ my word. I just wish that I could fly like a bird,” slightly recall, but don’t imitate, the triumphant sounds and inspirational message of Coolio’s “The Winner.”
“Control the World,” by 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne is slower paced than most others.
A soft guitar intros while claps, beats and bass eventually accompany 24kG’s raw-sounding delivery about gaining self-control before interacting within personal/romantic relationships.
Other areas where the soundtrack acts as a bridge between eras — like LeBron James playing against LA’s NBA legend Kobe Bryant (1996-2016) or Milwaukee’s star Giannis Antetokoumpo (2013-present) — are highlights.
“See Me Fly,” gives a boom-bap backing track with rappers Chance the Rapper and Symba unloading verses at the pace of lightning. Once soulful singing by singer/musician John Legend comes into the mix, the experience is taken as high as the hit “I Believe I Can Fly” (1996 film).
“Hoops” by Saweetie and Kash Doll features Salt-N-Pepa on an attitude-packed track with a bouncy, electronic assisted beat. Additionally, “Crowd Go Crazy” by John Legend is dipped in ’70s Soul/Funk. His lyrics are as smooth as if they were recorded at Motown. In that vein, also reference “My Guy” by Leon Bridges.
For a flush of 21st Century style, “Just For Me” by SAINt JHN and SZA reps a Michael Jackson-like backbeat with plenty of electronic experimentation. SAINt JHN’s effect-laden vocals mix with SZA’s strong, clearer sounds for a duet that encircles the listener.
Being the first to do so, Portland Trail Blazers NBA star Damian Lilliard dons his rap alter ego, Dame D.O.L.L.A., on “About that Time” alongside guest spots from G-Eazy, P-Lo & White Dave, which is a treat.
