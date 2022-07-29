Oneliness: a word meaning a state of being one without any of the negative connotation of being alone.
It implies a journey of growing and evolving with tones of enlightenment upon arrival. Following a serious pursuit of music is a journey of discovering yourself. It’s a litmus test for how one will react to change, pressure and the distorting effect time seems to place on all of us.
Two years ago, when the world shut down and we were given bare soil, the seeds that could be planted are beginning to bear fruit. This proved true for Sound Curfew, a staple in the Antelope Valley Rock scene.
Traditionally, the group blended a Funk/Rock sensibility with the anger and distorted power of Rage Against the Machine. However, on their latest single “Oneliness,” Sonic Curfew has melted the psychedelic sounds of Tame Impala or Mac Demarco together on their respective instruments.
Lyrically, the direction has also grown from past releases. Known for speaking out against various social and environment issues, “Oneliness” turns the pen and paper inward.
“It came out of being a relationship I had that was a pretty long one,” guitarist and vocalist Dominic Parker said. “Relationships are something that take you deeper into yourself because you are seeing yourself through someone else’s eyes. It was a very introspective time. It was the beginning of 2020 and I had no idea what was in store. In terms of influences, I was listening to Crumb. Over time, I feel like the lyrics have taken on a life for the whole band.”
Bassist Grahmn Davis expanded upon this point.
“If we’re writing about things externally, it’s like an outsider looking in,” he said. “It’s hard to put your heart into that. I don’t think it comes out as compelling. We are still writing political and dark songs but, we’re trying to take it from a more personal lens. Instead of describing things outwardly, we want to talk about our place in those bigger systems.”
Along with developing a new approach, they have also added new drummer, Gus Beeler, to the fold.
“They were the one band in the Antelope Valley I wanted to be in,” he said. “This doesn’t reflect the scene; this is just how I feel about it. They play Rock music. I want to play Rock music. Every time I had seen them live, I wanted to play something heavy and I knew they had the potential to be heavy, if need be. There’s still soft songs on the side, which are just as important for having a diverse catalog of music.”
In January 2020, Sound Curfew played their last show with previous drummer Chris Cameron. It was a house party with Beeler in attendance. If that couldn’t be more serendipitous, Davis explains why this is such a pivotal release for the band.
“Oneliness contains a B-Side called ‘Canyon,’ ” he said. “That’s the last track we ever recorded with Chris on drums. We were sitting on ‘Canyon’ for so long we decided, this needs to get out. We can’t go back and fix whatever needs to be fixed but, we can memorialize it. In a weird way, both are so tonally similar. They almost feel like they were meant to be together.”
Even though a great band is akin to a well-oiled machine, parts can’t be changed wily-nilly. The analogy of a recipe plays perfectly. Cooking and baking is series of subjective chemical reactions. It’s the collision of art and science tossed together in a flaming-hot wok. Music is no different. Chemistry and communication is the key.
Davis added a similar statement.
“Growth is the heart of this band,” he said. “When we started the band, it was a lot more combative, I feel. We stuck through it and learned how to work together. When Gus joined, we had that somewhat in lock and then, it became even easier. The part that’s almost harder than the music, sometimes, is communication. Making yourself available and having the vulnerability to have really hard conversation and not shy away from them. Knowing you need to have a big conversation and not knowing how to go about it. Sometimes, you have to fumble your way through it, apologize at the end but, I think we’ve just gotten better and better at it. It’s become a life-long bond with these guys.”
Parker echoed in agreement.
“We started Sound Curfew when I was 15,” he said. “The first show we played, I was still a sophomore in high school. I turned 21 in April this year, so I’ve really grown up doing this with Grahmn. This has really taught how important it is to treat people with good faith. Even if feelings get hurt, we trust that we’re all doing this for the same wholesome reason.”
