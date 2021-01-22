SANTA CLARITA — Stage On Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest is back for its International Edition of online theatre.
The MAIN welcomes eight-weeks of free virtual productions from around the world, running from today through March 12, via Zoom.
The festival will present interactive stories, compelling dramas, original one-acts and more every Friday. This line-up of worldly plays includes: “Casting K. Perry” from Chile, “Screwball” from Scotland, “Zoom Zone” by way of New York and Shanghai, “Black Women Dating White Men” from Great Britain, “Antonio Wishes To Take A Walk Through The Fields” and “DesaZoom” from Argentina, “With Our Uniform from Nigeria,” “Knackered” from Ireland, “Unpack” from Romania and “The People’s Toast” from the Czech Republic.
Zoom audience members will have the opportunity to participate in an exclusive “audience talkback” at the conclusion of each show to interact with and ask questions to the cast and crew. Productions can be accessed on Zoom by using the Meeting ID #99907497020 and Passcode: SOSfest.
Looking to learn more about the featured international productions? Tune into the “MAINcast Interview” on The MAIN’s Facebook page. Curated to take an in-depth look at each weekly featured production, the “MAINcast Interview” is scheduled at 7 p.m., every Tuesday on Facebook at Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall, until March 9, followed by the theatrical performances every Friday. Performances will begin at 7 p.m. PST unless otherwise specified to accommodate different time zones.
To view the full line-up of interviews and performances, visit Facebook.com/TheMAINNewhall
For questions about SOS Theatre Fest International, please email Cristeen Shields at cshields@santa-clarita.com
