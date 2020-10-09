SANTA MONICA — Streaming online in October, it’s the return of the Family Theatre Halloween tradition for Kids two to 102, “Absolutely Halloween,” perfect to enjoy from the safety and ease of your living room, a risk-free Halloween treat for the kids (and adults).
This heartwarming Rudie-DeCarlo musical comedy is the tale of the aptly-named Candy, a sweet young girl who learns some surprising lessons about life, love, laughter and sugar, from a delightful array of characters who take her on a magical All Hallow’s Eve adventure.
“Absolutely Halloween” will stream on-demand throughout October. Help Cattypuss, Patty Patches, Stuffy Steve, Lester the Jester and Fifika the French Fortune Teller happily save Halloween for one
more year.
As witching hour approaches, kids and parents, too, discover the value of team spirit, friendship, sharing, making choices and moderation, especially when it comes to treats and sweets.
“Absolutely Halloween” is one in a series of original Rudie-DeCarlo fairy tale musical comedies that make up the award-winning Family Theatre Musical Matinée Series for kids two to 102, now celebrating over 50 years.
In keeping with the need to social distance but still provide some Halloween fun and enjoyment in full theatre fashion.
Helmed by Graham Silbert from Chris DeCarlo’s original direction, with book, music and lyrics by DeCarlo, Evelyn Rudie & Matthew Wrather, the lively costumes are created by award-winning designer Ashley Hayes, with production and graphic design by The Attic Room.
“Absolutely Halloween” features internationally acclaimed Actors’ Repertory Theatre members Celeste Akiki, Elodie Cammarata, Tiffany Haile, Sarai Jimenez, Cydne Moore, Joseph Perez, Graham Silbert, with special guests Mei Tam and Rodney Walker and visiting artist from the UK Cate Johannessen.
Tickets to access the show are $10 per family. Visit SantaMonicaPlayhouse.com/absolutely-halloween.html to learn more.
