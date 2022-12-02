Cultivation is the seed from which culture bears fruit. The roots slowly stretching out under ground, breaking through the topsoil when the time is right.
A band finding their audience — their tribe — is a very similar. An historic example would be The Grateful Dead. Love them or despise them, it’s a vivid document of a fan base growing into a household name.
Artists touring on a DIY can carve out their space for the spaceless, creating a night in small towns across America where those who don’t fit in can belong.
The explosive duo known as Snailmate has found such a following in the Antelope Valley. Hailing from Phoenix, Ariz., describing their music as unconventional would be an understatement.
They combine frenetic synthesizers with Punk Rock attitude and a “nerd Rap” style with lyrical delivery that’s reminiscent of MC Chris or MC Frontalot.
They’ve created a unique sonic fingerprint unlike anything else. Given this desert is the homeland of the inimitable Frank Zappa and Captain Beefheart, it’s no surprise they’ve found a second home in a fellow desert village.
They will co-headline Transplants Brewing Company, on Dec. 15, with local Surf Punk band Los Mangos. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
“I’ve always loved Lancaster” drummer and backup vocalist Bentley Monet said. “I think it’s great. All of the smaller towns are great because I feel like they don’t get as much music coming through.”
Making their first appearance at The Britisher, a few years ago, the group quickly became a local favorite.
“We’re really fortunate that people respond to it,” vocalist, MC and synth wizard Kalen Lander said. “We’re making the music that comes naturally to us. The No. 1 thing people say to us all the time is ‘I don’t normally like stuff like this.’ It’s always a cool compliment.”
The bombastic sound of Snailmate manifests on a greater scale live. Known for relentlessly touring, the band has been slugging across America and around the world since their debut, in 2015. From last August to now, they’ve traveled to more than 17 states, opened for Noise Rap group Moodie Black (with whom Bentley also plays drums) and are playing the upcoming Zona Music Festival in downtown Phoenix.
“I have really bad anxiety before every show,” Monet said. “Whether it’s one person or 5,000 people, I’m just as nervous. Without even knowing it, I think people can relate and vibe off of the anxiety and conquering it after it’s over.”
The stage fright certainly doesn’t translate to appearing timid. With the bashing the drums and screaming wildly into the microphone, the stage becomes a cathartic place to shed those fears.
“If I don’t play the way I play, I’d probably start crying,” he added with a laugh.
Just as their sound is a juxtaposition, so are the lyrics. Every serious topic is expressed through the lens of humor. In almost a Weird Al Yankovic-type of spirit, a plethora of topics can live next to each other. Being the laziest person in the world, crippling anxiety or wearing multiple robes at once are all themes in different songs.
The latest single, “Trash, Baby” describes the almost-hyperbolic nature of someone with an extremely self-depricating outlook on life.
“We both suffer from mental health issues, both go to therapy on the regular and are constantly self-doubting,” Lander explained. “The way I combat a lot of those things in real life is humor. Laughter is awesome and being able to poke fun at yourself.”
Snailmate has been therapeutic for Monet and Lander but it’s also become an opportunity to create a safe space for people. Monet, a member of the transgender community, wants their shows to be welcome for people of all orientations and genders.
“To walk into a room for show we’re about to play and see a ton of trans and queer people, it’s this super underground scene where everyone has found each other,” Lander said.
Monet said it’s so wild.
“We can play a room where we think no one is going to like us. It will be mostly middle-aged white men or bikers. We’ll be freaking out, but after we play, they just love it. We’ve opened some people’s minds in regards to what trans is. People will be like, ‘Oh you’re just a person.’ I feel bad for judging those people. Even though it’s a protection thing and I’m trying not to get stabbed, it’s cool to find out people aren’t what you’d assume.”
Lander said it works both ways.
“Not only are we trying to expand people’s worldview, it’s constantly happening to us as we travel and we’re really grateful for that,” he said.
For more info, visit Snailmate.com
