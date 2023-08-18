“Where the Dead Sleep” by Joshua Moehling (Poisoned Pen Press)
‘Where the Dead Sleep” begins pleasantly enough: Detective Ben Packard is back, becoming more comfortable with Sandy Lake, making his rounds as acting sheriff at the small Minnesota town’s Labor Day weekend celebration.
But we can’t have a murder mystery without a murder, and before he can even remember the name of the drummer he hooked up with after the celebrations, Packard gets called out to the crime that will take center stage in Joshua Moehling’s anticipated sequel to the Ben Packard series: Bill is found dead in his bed with two bullets in him and a wife who heard only one shot and didn’t see anything. It’s a strange case from the start, as it’s quickly revealed that Bill’s wife, Carrie, is the sister of his ex-wife, Sherri. And the family drama doesn’t end there.
Beyond the ongoing investigation, there’s the matter of Packard’s future. As acting sheriff, he could be taking on a lot more bureaucracy when the current sheriff, sick with cancer, dies. But Packard doesn’t want to give up detective work and, frankly, the readers don’t either.
If Packard becomes sheriff, how’s he going to keep doing detective work that makes for interesting stories? But it’s also unfathomable that he would lose — he’s the hero of the story and the only qualified candidate for the job.
“Where the Dead Sleep” sticks the landing after a puttering start. Any doubts I had going in were quelled by a twist halfway through that was so surprising and darkly comical I snorted. This is where things really pick up.
And if you think you’ve got the mystery solved in the first few chapters, you’re dead wrong. Moehling has some tricks up his sleeve and gravitates toward challenging ideas and interesting surprises.
It’s a cat-and-mouse game as the clues start to emerge, slowly at first, then quickly as the truth begins to materialize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.