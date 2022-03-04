Attempting to capture the energy of live music to tape, guitar legend Slash (Guns ‘N Roses) offers his fourth solo album, “4,” featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.
Album prep began in 2018-19 but was delayed by the Coronavirus pandemic, both schedule-wise and health-wise. Vocalist Myles Kennedy contracted the virus (congestion can be heard on the opening song), and bassist Todd Kerns, drummer Brent Fitz, an engineer and Slash later all became infected.
Throughout his career, the 56-year old’s style — especially while in GN’R — has been known to be Bluesy and rhythmic. Slash complementarily adds high-octave bends and hammer on/pull-off techniques that borderline Metal styles, but he stays mostly traditional in his approach and sound.
Following that traditional tone, “4” doesn’t break any new Rock ground.
Of note, Kennedy, also the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of the Rock band Alter Bridge, has a distinct four octave vocal style.
If you don’t mind that, you can expect 10 solid Rock cuts that explore bits of the genre from different generations.
Released on Feb. 11, lead single “The River is Rising” opens the album with fluid slides from a gritty guitar attack and features soaring vocals.
Lyrics are concerned about how the public gets fooled by the powerful: “All in the name of nothing/ Have we been hypnotized? No doubt the end is coming/ We’re out of time.”
As the first artist on the newly minted Gibson Records, you might guess Slash was eager to see how far he could take his favorite instrument.
Showcasing Fitz/Kerns syncopated rhythm section, “Whatever Gets You By” is a darker, aggressive, yet funky ’90s Rock style that mirrors its existential crisis topic well. On a moment of impulse from “C’est La Vie,” the guitarist opted for a talk box intro (like Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On a Prayer”) to spice up a track where he dominates up and down the frets of his ax.
For a taste of Punk, “The Path Less Followed” explores the dark side of fame and features defiant-sounding guitar riffs.
Producer Dave Cobb’s call to leave imperfections in, like the initial unbalanced mixing, was meant to lend to the project’s “live” feel.
Bar-soaked, “Actions Speak Louder Than Words,” from the point of view of a guy fed up with liars, is another piece of nostalgic-sounding Rock.
More akin to AC/DC, it’s meant as a primer for the sitar-featuring song,
“Spirit Love.”
Aside from the small sitar parts in the intro and later on, the trippiest aspect of the latter is the story about a person becoming helplessly hypnotized by you guessed it — a spirit of love.
Finally, the last four songs more or less wrap up “4,” on a strong note, with more fist pumping Rock jams.
If you sought innovation and the next generation of Rock, this wasn’t the place for you.
Slash and company offer a break-neck tour through well-trodden paths.
A final example of this is the mid-tempo “Fill My World.”
Dominated by a distinct tone/riffs like, “Sweet Child o’ Mine,” here, the perpetually top hatted, Gibson guitar toting rocker can be heard inflicting his shade of Blues during a solo in the second half of this harmony-heavy and catchy ballad.
