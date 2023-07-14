Music Live Review Sky Ferreira

Enigmatic popstar Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed during an appearance this week at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — For two nights recently at Los Angeles’ Vermont Hollywood, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed — in jet black sunglasses and an oversized black leather coat, in full “Matrix”-fashion — barreling through the songs from her 2013 cult-classic LP “Night Time, My Time.” Her voice is richer, fuller now that it was then, serving to deepen her unique brand of gothic pop. The room was full of loyalist fans who remembered every word — a miraculous feat for a record now a decade old, but understandable for this audience.

For years, rumors of an oft-delayed sophomore album titled “Masochism” left Ferreira fans with hope and frustration in equal parts: When she promised new music, few songs were released. She’d perform live infrequently, like at the Spanish festival Primavera last year. That she was here, on stage in Los Angeles for two nights, was a rarity.

