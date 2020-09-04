Reggae artist, Skip Marley announces the arrival of his artistic persona with release of his debut EP, “Higher Place.”
Built around the hit single, “Slow Down” (feat. H.E.R.) an entry that topped the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, Marley hosts a handful of guests, including family members, on fusion tracks that sometimes purvey humanitarian themes.
Album opener, “Higher Place (feat. Bob Marley)” is introduced with a vocal sample from the Reggae legend who is also Skip Marley’s grandfather, talking about finding spiritualism over an orchestral arrangement.
Twenty-four-year-old Skip Marley takes over, yearning in the Marley style over a slow R&B beat about being lost, but following your inner intuition before a Hip-Hop transition is inserted.
His smooth flow, “Take me to the higher place, I gotta run to a higher stage, There’s nowhere else to go, light the way, Pack it up and roll, I’m on my way,” dances around a palette of diverse sounds that never get muddied.
In collaboration with “Slow Down” writers Ryan Williamson and Nasri Atweh, the optimistic Reggae/Hip-Hop track, “Make Me feel (feat. Ari Lennox And Rick Ross),” morphs into a spacious cautionary tune.
The recurring, “Let’s make this a good life. Yeah, even through the bad times (yeah). Nothing can kill this vibe (baby), as long as I feel the way you make me feel, ay” is an infectious R&B chorus that dances over a pounding beat.
“Faith,” like other tracks presented here, that begin slow and build up, is near swaggering by it’s chorus — an affirmation that life can get you down, but your faith can be your salvation.
Commenting on the uplifting nature of his project, Marley elaborated in a statement following its release, “It is a joy and a blessing for me to share this music with the world. When we say ‘Higher Place,’ we mean good vibrations. Positivity. Conscious influence of the heart and the mind and the soul. I sing songs I like, and songs I feel.”
Near the end of the EP, “No Love” adds Marley family sayings like, “Born from out the belly of the beast, nowhere to run, gonna search for my peace.”
There is also a slick reworking of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Tearz” beat from their debut, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers, 1993). “Cruel world, this ain’t the garden of Eden. Stay very vigilant of the grass every season.”
Snippets of observation/advice like this are presented as more than just empty statements, making Marley critical.
“That’s Not True,” a joint effort between Stephen Marley and his Uncle Damian “Jr.” Gong Marley, closes the release with Stephen Marley’s silky delivery, “Don’t you fall from grace — brother don’t through it all away, a wise man used to say, ‘Money ain’t life, so take it easy,’” accompanied by a dubby, horn-heavy arrangement.
“Jr. Gong” ends this track with his rapid, rougher triplet style beginning with, “Better you build a bridge, than instead of you build a wall. Better to love and lost, than to never have loved at all. Better to do today, than instead of you putting it off. Tomorrow nuh sure and that is for sure, so better you give it you all.”
