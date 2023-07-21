Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production of “Sister Act — The Musical” will be on stage for one weekend only at the Eastside Performing Arts Center from July 28 to 30.
The feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. The show features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner. The uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.
The story follows disco diva Deloris Van Cartier (Sandriene Taylor), who is put in protective custody after she witnesses a murder. The cops put Deloris in a place where they are sure she won’t be found: a convent.
Disguised as a nun, Deloris finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior (Christine Jones). Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.
Director Brandon McCravy previously directed “Sister Act — The Musical” in Santa Clarita.
“The music is all brand new; it’s all original,” McCravy said. “At first, before I did it, I was like, ‘Oh man,’ because that’s what everybody remembers from the movie is the music.”
However, Menken and Slater did the music for Disney’s 2010 film “Tangled,” McCravy noted.
Instead of a current-day Reno for the 1992 film, the play is set in 1978 Philadelphia.
“Basically what they did is they modeled Deloris after Donna Summer with a dash of Whoopi,” McCravy said.
McCravy described the music as a mix of Soul Train, Motown and disco.
“The whole thing is just upbeat and driving forward the whole time and all our leads are amazing on all of the songs,” he said.
Taylor is excited to play Deloris.
“I look up to Whoopi Goldberg, so hearing there’s a musical of Whoopi from ‘Sister Act’ I was really, really excited and I wanted to play that role,” Taylor said. “After seeing it, I was like, ‘Oh that’s me; that character is me.’ So I was really excited for the opportunity.”
The musical is similar to the movie but with more of a Disney feel thanks to the music by Menken and Slater, Taylor said.
“It is very much a family show so kids will enjoy it,” she added. “They’ll be able to laugh, sing along. They might not get some of the jokes but they’ll be able to sit still and watch it.”
Actress Sadie Gibson plays nun-in-training Mary Roberts who grew up in the convent.
“She’s the shyest of the nuns and her whole character arc is she has missed out on so many life experiences because of the fact that she’s been in the convent for her whole life,” Gibson said. “So she wants to get the opportunity to experience all of that.”
Gibson added, “She starts out as this shy, reserved girl but throughout the show she kind of opens up more and reveals her ambitions.”
Jones plays Mother Superior.
“I went to Catholic school when I was a kid I feel like I can channel the nun,” Jones said.
Jones is appearing in her first show in about seven or eight years.
“I love that Mother Superior has this sort of deadpan humor,” Jones said. “I get really good jokes but they’re told straight face.”“
“Sister Act —The Musical” will be on stage at the Eastside Performing Arts Center, 3200 East Ave. J-8, Lancaster, at 8 p.m. July 28 and 29 and 2 p.m. July 29 and 30. Tickets cost $25 each.
