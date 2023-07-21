Sister Act

Actors Ceron Jones (from left), Sandriene Taylor, Christine Jones and Eric Weinstein appear in Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production of “Sister Act — the Musical” at the Eastside Performing Arts Center from July 28 to 30.

 Photo by Adam Murphy

Palmdale Repertory Theatre’s production of “Sister Act — The Musical” will be on stage for one weekend only at the Eastside Performing Arts Center from July 28 to 30.

The feel-good musical comedy is based on the hit 1992 film of the same name starring Whoopi Goldberg. The show features original music by Tony and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater and a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner. The uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.