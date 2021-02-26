PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is looking for local authors and artists to participate in the 2021 “Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival” scheduled for a virtual launch on May 1.
“Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival” is an opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work and network with other local artists, authors and the public.
This year’s festival will feature a virtual exhibit, artist webinars, live paintings and home activity kits.
Those interested are encouraged to apply on the city’s website at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Inkwell
The deadline for applications is March 12 and there is no fee to participate.
Each selected featured artist or author will be provided a time slot to present virtually about their work.
“This is a great opportunity to engage with the community in a fun and safe virtual platform,” Recreation Supervisor Laura Rice said. “Artist and authors will be able to display their art, share their literary creations and network with other artists, authors, and the public.”
For more information, call 661-267-5905.
