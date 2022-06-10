With fuel averaging just over $6 a gallon in Los Angeles County, coupled with a four-decade inflation high, it’s one of the most difficult times for independent bands to survive in this Golden State.
However, just as salmon must swim upstream to live, artists must keep making music. Life does not stop moving. Opportunities still present themselves — seized by those bold enough to dive in head-first.
Last January, local Hardcore Punk band Shiiva took the plunge and signed a deal with Wiretap Records — an independent Punk label based in Southern California.
In preparing for the release of their newest EP, “Cyclone,” the band has released a single/music video titled, “TTG,” which is out today. Moments like these aren’t just stepping stones in a hopefully storied career. They’re personal victories for all the members. For guitarist Cole Scott, it has certainly been a milestone.
“It’s motivating because some of the track history of bands that have been on Wiretap have gone on to do really cool things,” he said. “It was wild. It is a small label that probably none of my friends from my hometown or grew up with have heard of. When that (record contract) got announced, my inbox was blowing up that day. People saying, ‘Dude, congrats on the Wiretap thing!’ I was like, ‘Wow, I haven’t talked to you in five years.’ It was crazy in that sense, but it also legitimized playing music for people who had seen me play for so long.”
Scott talked about why the group chose Wiretap.
“Rob Castellon is the owner of Wiretap Records and a dope dude,” he said. “Another reason why we went with them, anyone we met playing shows that had ties to them, we asked about him and everyone had positive things to say. We talked to a couple other labels and no one would let us really own our masters, where Rob wasn’t contingent on that. He was totally cool with letting us own our masters and our name. His ethics aligned with us. When we first met him, he gave us a breakdown of where his values were and we agreed with everything he had to say. We got a really good vibe.”
Like many musicians, Scott started young and was heavily influenced by his father.
“I started playing guitar in sixth or seventh grade,” he said. “I was a Little League kid but my dad and his friends were in bands. I thought it dope and loved the music. So I bugged my parents to get me a guitar. My dad had a crappy 12-string with six strings on it. That’s how I learned to play (chuckles). My dad was in the first iteration of Hardcore Punk in the AV. He was in a band called Fed Up, on Fearless Records back in the day.”
He quickly graduated to the electric bass upon joining his first serious band.
“I was always going to shows,” he said. “My friend Eric and I would skate down the Cedar Center, every Friday, after school. We didn’t know when shows were happening but we knew a show would happen. They were almost every weekend at the time. More often than not, there would be a cool hardcore show, Punk, Ska or whatever. I tried starting bands through high school and none of them panned out. My senior year, I’d seen Life For A Life a few times (a local hardcore group). They posted on their Facebook or Myspace page that they were looking for a bass player. I hit them up and it just clicked.”
This is where Scott formed a life-long bond with L.F.A.L. vocalist Jabril Ward, who eventually started Shiiva in 2020. The rhythm section powering their driving sound is Alejandro Aguilar on bass and drummer Jimmy Wheeler — both of whom are most known in town for Captain Smooth Talk, a group who’s style blends Reggae, Hardcore Punk and Ska.
“It’s crazy to be in a band with them,” Scott said. “Obviously I’ve known and jammed with Jabril since we were kids, about 17 or 18. Alex and Jimmy, I remember when they started Captain Smooth Talk because I went to high school with them. I remember them playing the courtyard at Lancaster High. They were that everyone liked. It’s awesome they are still going and crazy that we’re in a band together (laughs).”
As Shiiva is writing new music and preparing for some travel this year, Scott is looking toward the future.
“A long term goal would be if we could do our thing and bring out our homies’ bands,” he said. “Putting more desert bands in the focus would be awesome. There’s so much great music in the desert that gets overlooked because we’re not LA or The Bay. It’s kind of insane to think about.
On the web
“TTG” music video
https://www.noecho.net/features/shiiva-cyclone?fbclid=IwAR36shNjNyNdnFpEJ4b-KYd_7X-fj6nqUqDhveR0iiUDcFyabD7NT14rV2w
Spotify
