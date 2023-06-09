Anthony Wellington, renowned music instructor and session bassist, said in one of his clinics, “I believe inside of every human being there’s a great song, a great movie or great novel. You better learn to tell it yourself or someone else will tell it for you.”
An addendum I would add: Everyone should be given a chance to tell their story. Regardless of what the vessel looks like, identifies as or what side of the tracks they are from.
The essence of humanity lies beyond labels. It grows from the gleam in our eyes when inspiration flashes and the sparks we strike bringing our ideas to life. When it feels best, music nurtures these sentiments in a big open party. Not by doing keg-stands followed by the ninth bong load of the night. It provides an environment that cherishes freedom of expression.
The majority of creatives within that “party” make it feel like a vibrant room with a big, unlocked door. Accepting all from different ethnicities, sexual orientations and gender identities. United be our collective weirdness, idiosyncrasies and incredible talents. Embracing all chapters of a human being that create our unique stories.
Janell Crampton, a long-respected local songwriter, is getting ready to add another contribution to the party of local music.
“My priority is getting my album done,” she explained. “We’ve got two songs left so we’re close (laughs). Once that’s done, I hope to be gigging a lot more because then we’ll have something new and fresh to share with people.”
Stretching beyond the boundaries of her personal artistry, Crampton has proved herself to be one of the most versatile musicians within the community. When she isn’t teaching at AMPED Music in Lancaster or arranging vocal harmonies for community theater, Crampton is primarily a solo artist leading her band, “The Cramptones.” She is taking a short hiatus from recording to work on local productions of “Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” and “Cinderella.”
“At that particular time, I was torn” Crampton said. “I wanted to put all my energy into this album, but at certain times, I want to help lift up that part of the community. There’s not a ton of people who do vocals or music. When I know they really need help or are in a bind, I try to help. With home and life added in, before you know it, a few years pass by.”
Crampton’s passion for pursuing music stretches back to childhood. She credits Angela Boone, her band teacher during sixth grade at New Vista Middle School, for changing her life. Along with providing essential support, this is where learning how music worked clicked for Crampton, giving her necessary skills that have impacted her own songwriting and the artistic community of the Antelope Valley.
The upcoming album represents a big, collaborative undertaking that has expanded her sonic repertoire.
“We started right before the pandemic in March,” Crampton said. “We started doing some of recording virtually. Diego Hodge at Valley Crest Recording, he took control remotely and actually helped record some guitar stuff at home.”
With a traditional band setup, it’s difficult enough to coordinate everyone’s schedules. Adding in guest artists creates an extra layer of challenge. The regular band lineup remains on the record — Johnny Mendoza (Order 66) is on guitar, Servio Maldonado (Reverend Red) on bass, and Marlon Dale Barnes Jr. is on percussion.
“It’s a big collaborative thing,” Crampton said. “Diego Hodge, who is recording it, is also playing drums and guitar. Wil Splinter (Tone In Georgia) is playing drums on a couple songs. Steven Hall does vocals on there as well. It hasn’t been a constant working all year. It’s been sporadic and whenever we can get in there and do something we do.”
Inadvertently, the last several years spent collaborating, writing and recording have become symbolic — a small, personal tale about overcoming the adversities and roadblocks life throws into our paths. As a member of the LGBTQ community, Crampton has channelled her experiences through the catharsis of putting pen to paper. She does so most poignantly in her song “The 49,” a tribute and commentary about the Pulse Nightclub shooting in 2016.
It’s much easier to change your street than to change the world. Along with expressing many aspects of her life, Crampton hopes that humanity, through creativity, outweighs the labels society places upon us.
“You want people to see who you are as a human being” she said. “I’m playing these songs, you seem to enjoy them and now, you see a little bit more inside of who I am. Especially with songwriting, you hear words and stories other people can relate too. It might make people think a little bit about their perspective on things. Being able to do that through music and art is really special.”
