The definition of do-it-yourself is one of those ambiguous terms, often overused, that is so pervasive that it becomes difficult to apply linguistic boundaries to it.
The majority of my reporting is focused on the specific, independent rumblings of our desert community. Even with a narrow focus on a subject, it’s hard to place the beautifully messy term into a rigid box.
According to a 2017 DIY Report article featured on medium.com, the term means “a diverse, supportive community that embraces all types of art without reliance on the traditional structures of the music industry.”
While this captures the fundamental essence of local music, it’s still very ambiguous. There’s so much knowledge from this life that isn’t gained from the dictionary or textbooks — it’s gained from loading out of clubs in urine-soaked alleyways at 2 a.m., curling up in a sleeping bag on stranger’s floor in Oklahoma City, performing in a bar on Election Night in Lubbock, Texas, to six people who are facing away from you; their seahorse posture on full display with ambivalence as the Jack Daniel’s and cable news slowly cook their brain like hard boiled eggs.
Experience is what gives a definition its color and knowing a bit about the historical roots. The UK’s free festival movement of the early 1970s, credited largely to anarchist activist Ubi Dwyer, was an early seed in the growth of the DIY culture for upcoming years.
Between 1972 and 1974, at the Windsor Free Festival, held in Windsor Great Park, bands and patrons were asked to bring their own equipment and create their own world.
“Free festivals are practical demonstrations of what society could be like all the time,” Dwyer said. “Miniature utopias of joy and communal awareness rising for a few days from a gray morass of mundane, inhibited, paranoid and repressive everyday existence.”
It was a lofty ideal possibly influenced by the shockwave of the Woodstock Festival in 1969. Originally designed as a profit-making venture, tickets for the three-day weekend ran between $18-$24 (equivalent to $130-$180 today).
It only became a “free concert” when proper fencing and ticket booths were unable to be installed prior to the event. In the United States, Punk music — and specifically Ian MacKaye of Minor Threat — largely pioneered the “do it yourself” ethic.
Inventing his own record label, Dischord, in 1980, the goal was to document music emerging from the local Washington scene, in addition to releasing his own music.
Never intended as a profit-making venture, MacKaye has always focused on keeping the costs of music and shows low, to be as accessible as possible for music fans.
The label offers this basic deal to all artists: Dischord fronts a certain amount of money to record and manufacture the music. Once those costs are recouped, the label’s distributor takes 30% of the profit. Afterward, band and the label split the remainder of the profits.
“We don’t use contracts, lawyers, any of those kinds of things,” MacKaye said in a 2005 NPR Interview. “We are partners — they make the music, and we make the records.”
In our local community, No Exit Records was the same thing, a DIY recording studio and label run by Nate Dillon. Operating for nearly two decades, he recorded and released countless Antelope Valley bands regardless of genre/his personal tastes — anything from singer-songwriters, to hardcore Punk, including his own band, Dead Rats.
Like MacKaye, Dillon’s goals were about documenting desert music and art; they were not profit driven. Countless bands who couldn’t afford studio time were recorded free of charge.
The main nerve of DIY is in the acronym “do it yourself.” In reality, it should be changed to “do it ourselves” because it takes a village to keep art alive.
As our existence becomes continuously corporatized, every second of our time is monetized and the sense of our communities is slowly evaporating. Music remains one of the few places where the true spirit of humanity shines. It’s the place where we must create our own networks and infrastructure to survive and move forward.
The collective of freaks, weirdos, shy ones, quiet ones and the outliers from all walks of life create hospitality in an increasing inhospitable environment.
Humanity, for what it’s worth, seems to function most beautifully when the focus is on “us” and not “me.” We are trained, either from society or simply being burned by selfish people, to look out for ourselves and to negate trust in our fellow human beings. It’s one of the biggest travesties we just seem to passively accept.
Being a hopeless romantic, I will continually be in love with the ideals that our desert best represents working together to create something that provides us with that feeling needed to shake off the burdens of modern life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.