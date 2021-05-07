On April 14, it was announced that Mark Davenport, better known by his artist name, Duane Mark, had passed away.
Being connected to the Antelope Valley music scene for many years, this sent a shock through my system. Although he and I were not close friends, he was a familiar face, a friendly face, a face regularly viewed through my musical life and sometimes viewed through the lens of a sound board, mixing his band on a local show. Other times, it was viewed from the lens of an audience member.
In the music scene, attitudes can emerge. People can be standoffish. Duane was the opposite of that. Our conversations were always engaging. The amount of time that passed since we last spoke was irrelevant.
When I was around him, it always felt like talking with a simpatico. It’s something I will always appreciate. To properly honor Duane, I have reached out to some of his close friends and musical colleagues to say a few words and included a brief excerpt from his bio.
“The son of a carpenter, Duane Mark was born in Phoenix, AZ to a hard working young family, who had a love for music. Duane spent most of his formidable years, growing up in the deserts outside of Bakersfield, CA. At the age of 13, he began playing the gospel and bluegrass music that surrounded the small mining towns he would spend his junior high and high school years in.
“In October 2013, Duane Mark released his first solo studio album, entitled ‘Friends & Enemies,’ with the young and rapidly growing Rail Rider Records. The following 18 months would include over 200 shows, across 23 states, in support of this debut release. His heartfelt stories are delivered with a personal take on American Roots music.”
Here’s what some of Duane’s friends had to say:
Lara Hope (singer/guitarist/songwriter with Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones, Kingston, New York): “Duane Mark was the person that we should all aspire to be. Exceptionally generous, supportive, kind, funny, talented and strong. He wasn’t one of the good ones, he was the good one. He had a gift of really knowing how to make a person feel special and seen, which is hard to come by these days. I am eternally grateful for the memories we made together and I will continue to strive to be the person that he believed I am.”
Jay McDowell (concert promoter/songwriter, Austin, Texas): “One of my favorite people in the world. Duane Mark, I knew the moment I met you that you would be a friend for life. I still find myself reaching for the phone to call you with exciting news. Rest in peace my friend.”
Moldy Marvin (guitarist/promoter, Lancaster): “Duane was always an inspiration. He never just sat around. If there wasn’t local places to play then he would reach out in other parts of the country and make things happen.”
Lorin Walker Madsen (singer/songwriter, Salt Lake City, Utah): “Genuine and honest. I truly can’t think of two better words to describe Mark Davenport (Duane Mark). Whether it was in a song being belted out somewhere across America or in a conversation one might have been fortunate enough to have had with him, it was more than obvious to see his passion for life and his passion for living out your dreams in this life.
He truly was a man who had enough love to give to every single person he met in his journey here on Earth and this world is a far better place for having had Duane Mark in it.”
Marshall Dymowski (singer/songwriter/guitarist with Reverend Red, Lancaster): “Duane Mark and I met in 2013. I was looking for a guitar player to join me on tour and here comes this guy living in Victorville who was professional and ready to play. That tour led to a great friendship and we began to work and tour together constantly over the next few years. We had a lot of great times together. He was a generous man. He donated his time and money to folks who needed help and he did so selflessly. He worked harder than anyone I’ve ever known. Constantly pushing himself to book tours, write songs, learn, hold a full-time job that he worked even when on the road, held many side gigs and helped run a small farm. He was a family man with a big heart. His household was larger than most and he loved it that way. He raised some of the kindest, smartest and wonderful children ever. He encouraged everyone to just be better. Thank you Duane for the memories and allowing me to be part of your family. I’ll miss you. Love you brother.”
To hear his music and learn his full story, visit ihateduanemark.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.