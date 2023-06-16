Enjoy a special evening under the stars with saxophonist Herbie Kae and special guest world renowned percussionist Iraj Lashkary from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Zelda’s 750 West, 750 West Lancaster Blvd. Reservations suggested. For details call 661-723-5846.
Kae will also perform a Father’s Day Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at La Papillon, 858 West Lancaster Blvd. Reservations are suggested.
