We often forget, living in the era of one-click ordering and instant gratification, that music is a tradition. It’s something taught and passed down from one generation to the next.
Having the technological means to access all recorded music is a beautiful thing. The barriers between cultures instantly vanish. Infinite knowledge at your fingertips. However, with millions of songs and voices all looking for attention, artists must still pass the torch and keep certain styles alive through innovation or sticking to a traditional route.
Seasoned veterans of the music scene provide wisdom to the youth. Young musicians keep things fresh with new ideas and creations.
Mel Booker, guitarist and owner of Mel Booker Music, lives in both worlds. Teaching lessons since the early ’90s he has delivered Blues, Funk and Rock to the Antelope Valley’s musical youth.
Simultaneously, Booker has always expressed his sound through various local bands. His latest endeavor, the EP “Royalty,” is just under his own name and vision.
His style is amalgam of his San Antonio, Texas, roots. Coming of age in the ’80s, the home of the Alamo was a crossroads of Heavy Metal, Blues Rock and Prince-inspired R&B.
“Growing up, before I played music, I would hear Motown, old R&B, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and then Stax Records, Otis Redding and all that,” Booker recalled. “When I picked up the guitar at 15, it was the result of one of my cousins who is from Germany. He was into Heavy Metal. He got me started, but he was only playing Judas Priest, Saxon and stuff like that. As I continued, I was always into Funk as a teenager and I just blended the two together. I think that’s why I liked The Time so much. Their guitar player, Jesse Johnson, was a monster. He played all of these Rock-oriented solos in the middle of these Funk tunes. Maybe I don’t feel like what I’m doing is unique, but I want to carry that torch.”
Around 18 years old, a dedicated Booker stepped onto the San Antonio music scene looking for gigs. His combination of genres was helpful in landing work in the R&B scene.
“I think most of the bands in San Antonio were all Black and playing the music we grew up with,” he said. “There’s not that many people who grew up listening to R&B, but also have the other side with solos that are Rock and Metal. That’s usually how I ended up being brought into a band.”
After years of him performing with various groups, Booker’s newest EP is an expression of his sole musicality. Consisting of four tracks, “Royalty” is a blend of his biggest influences.
The song titles pay homage to his heroes like “Prince Nelson” and “Queen Franklin.” All of the instrumentation for each track was written by Booker.
“I think this is naturally me,” he said. “This feels free because when you are in a band, it’s a collaborative effort. There’s other input that comes in. The other guys may not hear things the same way. When you’re doing it all, it’s creative, you’re free to do it, but you’re also free to take the screw ups, too.”
In the studio, Booker improvised certain solos and sections of his new songs. This free expression led to spontaneous moments and happy accidents that made the final recording.
“On ‘Guitar, Kings and Ice,’ that track I didn’t want to put keys on,” Booker explained. “As I was writing, I started experimenting with different guitar pedals to get different sounds. The guitar tracks ended up coming across like keyboard patches but they’re not. It’s all guitar. The back-story on that is, on my last record, I had a keyboard player that was supposed to be there, who never showed up. Luckily, the engineer had a guitar with a Roland Synth Driver (a synthesizer for guitar) on it. Since then, I never worried about having a keyboard player.”
Among the youngest generation of musicians, using a looper pedal live is exponentially popular. It’s a singular device upon which one solo performer can layer multiple instruments at once. Pop superstar Ed Sheehan is perhaps the most famous example of this trend. Booker is applying this new technology to the old school sound.
“Since it was just me and the engineer, you can experiment while you are in there,” he said. ”With Prince, a lot of his stuff happened like that. You’ll see stories with him where it will be 3-4 in the morning, he calls up Susan Rogers and says, ‘I have a tune. We have to go do it’ and they’re going down to the studio. That stuff is freeing to me because you’re creative, in the moment and making it happen when it happens.”
