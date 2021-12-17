Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
Movies
• What’s better than a Mahershala Ali performance? How about two? In Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” Ali plays a terminally ill family man who turns to an experimental cloning lab (Glenn Close plays its lead doctor) in order to spare his pregnant wife (Naomie Harris) and young son (Dax Rey) the pain of losing him. The duplication process is total, right down to his most subconscious memories. It debuts Wednesday on Apple TV+ and in theaters.
• In “The Hand of God,” Italian filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino, who directed the luminous Oscar-winning Roman odyssey “The Great Beauty” turns southward to his hometown of Naples for an autobiographical film based on his 1980s childhood. “The Hand of God,” which begins streaming Wednesday on Netflix, was the Golden Lion winner at the Venice Film Festival, and a pick for The Associated Press’ best films of 2021.
• In an unusual twist, the recent Walt Disney Co. release “Ron’s Gone Wrong” will land on both Disney+ and HBO Max on Wednesday after its theatrical run. The unusual arrangement is because of a soon-to-be-phased-out output deal between 20th Century Fox (which Disney acquired) and Warner Bros. While all the other kids have sleeker, high-functioning computerized sidekicks, Barney Pudowski (Jack Dylan Grazer) has a damaged, malfunctioning bot that can’t connect to the Internet (voiced by Zach Galifianakis).
Music
• Nearly two years ago, rapper Roddy Ricch released his debut album, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial,” which landed atop the Billboard 200 chart and included his Grammy-nominated hit “The Box.” On Friday, Ricch is back with his sophomore record, “Live Life Fast.” His new album reflects on the young artist dealing with the sudden fame and money and includes the chart-rising track “late at night.”
• A host of musical artists will join an online concert on Wednesday to benefit environmental causes. The Lumineers, Jack Johnson, Black Pumas, Rhiannon Giddens and Ben Harper will appear on the “Peace Through Music” event run by Playing for Change and the United Nations Population Fund, on Playing for Change’s YouTube channel.
Television
• Acorn TV’s “The Larkins” is a feel-good period family drama set in Kent, England, and based on the 1958 H.E. Bates’ novel “The Darling Buds of May” (credit Shakespeare for the title). The Larkins include Pop (Bradley Walsh), Ma (Joanna Scanlan) and their six children — among them restless Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett, who played Siena in “Bridgerton”). The ‘50s rural setting is idyllic and the family generous and good-hearted, but Pop’s sketchy business dealings provoke village gossip. The series opens Monday, with two episodes, with others out weekly on the streaming service.
• Two makers of the dearly departed “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, are jumping back into the sitcom pool with NBC’s “Grand Crew.” It’s set in a Los Angeles wine bar where young professional pals gather to hash out the highs and lows of their lives (“Cheers” minus the beer?). Among them: Nicole Byer (host of “Nailed It!”) as an ambitious real-estate agent and Anthony (Aaron Jennings, “Insecure”) who’s married to his career. “Grand Crew” gets a two-episode preview at 8 p.m. EST Tuesday settling into its 8:30 p.m. EST time slot Jan. 4.
• If the success of “Yellowstone” for Paramount+ makes it a hard act to follow, how about a prequel to the Dutton family saga? “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan is obliging with “1883,” described as a retelling of Western expansion though the impoverished family’s journey toward a new chapter in pre-statehood Montana. Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thornton star in the drama debuting, Sunday. “Yellowstone,” the modern Dutton story with Kevin Costner as the patriarch of a ranching empire, is in its fourth season on the streaming service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.