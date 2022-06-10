Palmdale Repertory Theatre and the Palmdale Playhouse will present Tennessee Williams’s “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” at 8 p.m., June 10-11 and at 2 p.m., June 12 at the theater, 38334 10th St. East.
The Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in 1950s Mississippi. The family of Big Daddy and Big Momma convene at the family home. Among them is son Brick (Scott Sharma), an ex-football player who spends his time drinking and avoiding his libidinous wife, Maggie “the cat” (Amelia Camacho). This gathering isn’t so much a homecoming as a farewell — Big Daddy is terminally ill — where hidden memories and revelations come to the surface for father and son.
“It’s one evening in the home of this one family,” director Michelle Jace said. “It shows the complexity of people. There’s no one that is purely the protagonist or the antagonist. Everyone has layers, which is like real life and it’s very much about the things that happen behind closed doors.”
When she submitted a list of five shows she wanted to direct for consideration, she added “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” to round out the list, not expecting it to be selected.
“Of course it’s the one that they picked, which I thought was so funny,” Jace said. “It is a little intimidating in the sense that it is a classic and you want to do it justice.”
She also wanted to make it relevant to modern audiences.
“I’ve always really loved Tennessee Williams,” she said. “I just really liked the complexity of the people. I think it’s one of the ones that has the most relevance, to today.”
“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” is considered one of Williams’s greatest plays, along with “The Glass Menagerie” and “A Streetcar Named Desire.”
“There’s moments that are really funny too,” Jace said.
Camacho, an opera singer, auditioned for the play because she liked the complexity of Williams’s work.
“It’s something that could happen, but it’s kind of also a bit of an extreme of life, so I really liked those kinds of stories,” she said. “This show is an incredible show, it is a bit of an adult theme ... but if you just listen to what they’re saying and kind of put yourself in their shoes, it’s an incredible show.”
Sharma auditioned for the role of Brick at Camacho’s urging.
“It’s a classic Tennessee Williams play, so I thought I would give is a shot,” he said.
Sharma is coming back to community theater after several years off. He spent time as a cruise ship performer and did plays as a child at the Lancaster Performing Arts Center.
“It’s really fun,” he said. “It’s a challenge, it’s different than what I’ve done, but I think ultimately we’re putting on a good show. I think it can connect with audiences of all types. There’s some strong language. Leave the kids at home.”
Kali Rosario plays Dixie, one of the children in the play.
“I wanted to do lots of plays and I couldn’t do the other one I wanted to do,” she said. “I saw this and I wanted to do it. “
The play is also fun for her.
“I get to be bratty so that’s really cool,” Rosario said.
Tickets cost for the play are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors, students, military and ages 12 and younger. To purchase them, visit https://www.palmdaleplayhouse.com/p/tickets Self-selection seating for all Playhouse events is new this year. Tickets may also be purchased at the box office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.
For details, call 661-267-5684.
