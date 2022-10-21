Casey Fletcher and her husband Len bought a cottage on a remote lake in Vermont as a getaway from their hectic life in New York City. But after he drowned there, Casey chose to anesthetize her pain with alcohol.
As Riley Sager’s “The House Across the Lake” opens, Casey’s drinking has destroyed her career as a Broadway performer, so she returns to the lake alone (How is that a good idea?) to escape the blizzard of bad publicity and to find a little peace. She doesn’t.
Instead she sits, day after day, drinking everything alcoholic she can get her hands on and amusing herself by spying on her handful of neighbors with high-powered binoculars. She finds herself attracted to a buff former cop now working as a handyman at one of the other cottages. But the neighbors who interest her most are the husband and wife who just bought a large, glass-front house directly across the lake.
At night, when interior lights make everything inside visible, Casey spends hours studying the inhabitants — a wealthy supermodel and her broke tech-executive husband.
When the model goes missing, Casey fears she has been murdered and proceeds to investigate herself, ignoring a police detective’s orders to butt out.
As with Sager’s first five thrillers, the characters are well drawn and the prose is first rate.
However, the book takes readers on such a wild ride that some may find it too improbable to swallow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.