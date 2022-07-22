Film Review - Nope

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Keke Palmer in a scene from “Nope.”

 Universal Pictures via AP

A great debut in Hollywood can be a blessing and a curse. Once you knock it out of the park like Jordan Peele did with “Get Out,” which captured the zeitgeist so perfectly within the framework of a greatly entertaining thriller, home runs become the standard, not the exception.

Now three movies in, Peele is in a bit of conundrum. Audiences want to feel the same way they did with “Get Out.” But “Us” didn’t quite do it. And now “Nope,” which has been shrouded in secrecy, hyped as Peele’s most ambitious yet and had more than a few casual filmgoers not so casually calling it their “most anticipated of the year,” is arriving under impossible expectations that aren’t exactly lessened by the fact that it’s also Peele’s reunion with Daniel Kaluuya.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.