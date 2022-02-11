Plenty of US veterans of the country’s 21-century “forever wars” — men and women who lost buddies and limbs to roadside bombs and suffer psychic scars — struggle to understand the why behind them. Some wonder: Were they instruments of less-than-noble imperialist adventures?
A century ago, a gimlet-eyed Marine who featured in pretty much every early US empire-building expedition — in Cuba, the Philippines, Panama, Mexico, Nicaragua and Haiti — asked himself the same question.
His answer: “Yes.” Smedley Butler was the tip of the spear in democracy-thwarting invasions and occupations beginning in 1898 whose beneficiaries included the banker J.P. Morgan and Standard Oil.
Jonathan M. Katz’s lively, deeply researched “Gangsters of Capitalism” tracks Butler’s three decades of foreign conquest.
The 344-page biography follows the blood-soaked transformation of Butler, a Quaker from Philadelphia’s Main Line suburbs and congressman’s son, from capitalist tool to repentant antiwar activist.
The book combines history, scholarship and travelogue.
“Gangsters of Capitalism” is in the vein of a number of recent histories — a category we used to call “revisionism” — that expose the brutality and racism in US expansionism and cast doubt on the oft-repeated claim of American exceptionalism.
Katz’s engaging style brings history alive. The veteran foreign correspondent was employed by The Associated Press in Haiti when he learned how Butler and Marines had stormed its parliament in 1917, dissolving it at gunpoint for resisting a US-penned constitution that granted foreigners property ownership rights in the Black Caribbean nation founded by former slaves.
“Gangsters of Capitalism” tries to reckon how a highly decorated US soldier — Butler would attain the rank of brigadier general — could act so flagrantly anti-democratic while abroad, overseeing extra-judicial killings, forced labor and election-rigging, then work to try to prevent America from dispatching its youth to die in foreign wars.
