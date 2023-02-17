“Vintage Contemporaries,” By Dan Kois (Harper)
NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Thiel, fresh to New York City by way of college and Wausau, Wis., often has her nose stuck in a book.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
“Vintage Contemporaries,” By Dan Kois (Harper)
NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Thiel, fresh to New York City by way of college and Wausau, Wis., often has her nose stuck in a book.
It’s 1991, so it’s usually a Vintage Contemporary — a Random House imprint started in 1984 that showcased new authors with striking graphic covers featuring dot matrix accents and blocks of color.
Emily feels out of place in the big city until she meets a brash fellow newcomer who already seems to have the city in the palm of her hand, also named Emily (“If we were characters in a story,” the new Emily notes, “It would be pretty confusing that we are both named Emily.”)
Together, the two explore lower Manhattan and all it has to offer in the 1990s: pierogis at Veselka, book shopping at St. Marks Bookstore, Hal Hartley movies from Kim’s Video Store, Tony Kushner’s play “Angels in America,” and defending squats near Tomkins Square Park.
Meanwhile, our original Emily, a literary agent assistant, discovers and helps publish a novel by Lucy Deming, a writer of cozy but overlooked novels — the character is based on novelist and food writer Laurie Colwin — and the two form a lasting friendship.
Author Kois, a Slate editor, peppers the book with references to Vintage Contemporaries throughout. He usually doesn’t name them, but a “Notes” section in the back helps identify them for sleuths. He also includes Lorraine Louie, the actual graphic designer who came up with the groundbreaking Vintage Contemporary cover style, as a minor character.
The story alternates between the 1990s and the 2000s as the characters’ relationships cleave apart and come together again, buffeted by life circumstances.
Lovers of used paperbacks and 1990s nostalgia will find a lot to like about this wholesome debut novel, and are likely to leave it with a new book recommendation or two.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.