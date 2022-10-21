If one were to rank the most difficult adolescent age, 11 may not be the first but it is certainly up there. It is just a horribly, hilariously awkward moment of still being very much a kid but with an agonizingly heightened awareness of all those teenage things that are just out of reach.

And it is just a moment after all, but when you’re in it, when you are just 11, the days are long, the weeks move slowly and years feels like a lifetime.

