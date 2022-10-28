After a decade away from the stage, New Jersey natives My Chemical Romance made their triumphant return to stadiums this year, for their 2022 Reunion Tour.
They previously had a one-off reunion show in 2019, in Los Angeles, which ballooned into a full-scale worldwide tour — the result of tickets selling out in minutes amid an overwhelming demand from fans.
Formed following the 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States, MCR reinvigorated Rock n’ Roll early in their career with ferocious rapid-fire jams. Heavily emotional lyrics wrought with anguish, fearlessness, social commentary, horror-inflected imagery — not to mention, their theatrical flair — helped them to become a leading force in the early 2000s “Emo” scene.
Emo, a sub-genre of Rock, was in its infancy at that time. By 2013, after announcing a hiatus, the band was essentially six feet underground in a pine box.
With 38 venues played, 21 of them being American shows, MCR’s recent victory lap closed with a four-date concert residency earlier this month at the Kia Forum in LA. On Oct. 14, that historic concert venue — the longtime former home of the LA Lakers — became a welcoming spot for convergence.
Convergence has always been a draw for this particular band and it’s what made the event special. It’s about the brotherhood and sisterhood fostered by listeners of all walks of life, from people labeled Emos and Punks to rebels, outcasts or just general music enthusiasts, who come together for the love of music.
Lyrics from the band’s most successful album to date, “The Black Parade” (2006) adorned the Kia Forum’s towering outer pillars. As night blanketed the city, the circular arena’s ghostly white facade — bathed in red — became a beacon. The show had been postponed for two years because of the worldwide pandemic, so inside the 17,505-seat arena, the vibe was electric.
As opening acts Nothing and Meg Myers came and went, the legions of fans affectionately and collectively known as the MCRmy found themselves in the middle of a void. The stage set was covered by a black curtain so the only movement was the flickering of red and white lights while white noise filled the air. As those few minutes of giddy anticipation concluded, the arena erupted as bodies jolted in cheers and shouts of “MCR!”
Answering the summoning, MCR’s current lineup of lead vocalist Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, rhythm guitarist Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way and current drummer Jarrod Alexander filled the onstage space between shadows.
Draped in a combat green poncho, Gerard Way, the only member illuminated by a spotlight, greeted the crowd and briefly dedicated their opening song, “The Foundations of Decay,” to engineer and producer Doug McKean.
“Los Angeles! This summer, we lost our friend, Doug,” Gerard Way quipped as he began to play a sound from a pedal set-up near him. “The last thing we recorded together was this song. This is the sound he found and he put it in this song and it was magic. This is how he says ‘Hi,’ every night. Say ‘Hi,’ Los Angeles.”
Recorded, this year, the song builds from a somber piano line and slow tempo, heavy drums to a steady wall of riffs. Its meaning is tied to disillusionment with the way the world has changed. A man sees the world decay, in a figurative way and surrenders to the idea that everything will die, letting himself go.
It only took until halfway through the song, when Gerard Way began his guttural scream amid an instrumental breakdown, for the thousands of attendees to join him, head-banging in unison.
Satisfying the fans’ decade-long wish to see them, the band played an impassioned 30-song, career-spanning set list. They showed love to their catalog, with B-sides and rarities such as “Kill All Your Friends,” “I Don’t Love You” (a tour debut) and the encore, “All the Angels” (a live debut).
Catharsis wasn’t just spent on the audience, however. Gerard Way’s playful howl interaction with the crowd, during the intro to “House of Wolves” and Toro and Iero’s flawless guitar work, especially midway through the set on “Vampires Will Never Hurt You” and “Teenagers” (dedicated to a random attendee), are but a few in a night worth of examples.
The Rock vets were reinvigorated and seemed to be grateful to be playing even their most worn songs to a fandom that wished My Chemical Romance had never said “So long and goodnight” to the heartaching roar of the crowd.
