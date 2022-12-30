The most fruitful aspect of life’s journey is respecting its duality. Appreciating smooth roads after arduous trails filled with obstacles and dangerous beasts.
In search for our zenith, we realize the plateau doesn’t exist. When one journey ends, new pursuits begin for another dawning day.
The transitional paradox of New Year’s Eve is less than 48 hours away. Out with the old but somehow feeling exactly the same. It’s akin to driving from one state to another and realizing the lines on a map are imaginary. However, it’s a symbolic moment of shedding skin for positive growth.
It would seem that artists, bands and creatives within our music scene would have ambitions as different as their genres. In reality, they share common goals.
Country band Westbound 66 aim to keep positive momentum going from 2022: “Our goals are to keep building off this amazing year we just had. Record and share more originals. And hope to keep connecting and sharing the stage with other awesome artists this next year.”
Pop Punk/Emo outfit Drive By Cinema expressed similar sentiments: “Personally our goals, this coming year, are to finish this album and go on our first tour to support it. On that note, we hope to play shows out of state and have at least one sold-out show that we headline.”
Planning a first tour for a band is no easy task. It’s a skill that becomes easier after many years of grinding it out within local music scenes. While building a name for themselves around SoCal, Hard Rock trio Sound Curfew are about to venture out. “Our 2023 resolution is to have a safe and successful Winter Tour up the West Coast as well as to complete writing and tracking for our debut full-length album,” the band said.
For the past two years of the pandemic, new music was incubating in practice rooms and garages across our Valley. This new renaissance of creativity is providing a catharsis for the audience. Broken Cuffs, young upstarts on the international Punk scene, aim to wave the flag for the Antelope Valley in unexplored territory. “Our goals for 2023 is to play our music to new crowds, new stages, new cities and countries around the world,” they said. “New music is in the works as we wrap up the end of the 2022, keep your eyes and ears open. See you in the pit!”
.XOM, an Alternative/Indie Rock group, are on the same wave length: “Playing bigger and bigger shows, growing our audience and definitely continuing to release new material are our goals as a band for 2023. We’ve been planning new material and a full-length release with a producer friend of ours and we hope to have it out, next year. But our biggest resolution would be to keep playing together as a band as much as we can and as we continue to grow. It’s definitely harder but not impossible.”
Others expressed their humor when asked about their goals. Local rockers I Sleep Naked shared an abbreviated grocery list for 2023: “Release a full album. Build more relationships within the scene. Play shows on shows. Learn how to use TikTok. Grow our audience. Blow this popsicle stand.”
This Place Is A Zoo, a distinct Metal band with a unique personality, yearns for a simple dream. “Our New Year’s resolution is to become even MORE really, really, ridiculously good looking. Also, maybe we’ll finish an album or something,” they said.
The We Are Community Arts Gallery (known as WAC-Arts) want to use their platform to unite people. “One goal for the gallery for 2023 is to host more multi-instrumentalists and producers to perform at the gallery,” they said.
Alternative/Space Rock collective HIK1KOMORI (pronounced Hi-Key-Kormori), also aim to bring people together through expression: “Our resolution is to utilize our music to bring our community together and support those around us that are less fortunate. We all have the power to give even if it’s something small. It all adds up.”
The cumulative power of all our individual actions add up; it’s connected via our human spirit. Visual artist Goldie Salimkhan, is searching for her higher purpose.
“In general, I’m looking forward to getting closer to my maximum potential on the Spiritual level,” Salimkhan said. “More so, I just want to get closer to God and avoid any distractions that would derail me from the mystic path. I would also like to be more helpful to other people and find more opportunities to do my part for society.”
We never quite know the impact we have on others. New Year’s Eve is a passing festivity, and yet, every day can be reminder to utilize our time for good. As challenging as the road ahead may get, we’ll drink a cup of kindness yet for the sake of auld lang syne.
