Last week, on the eve of entering 2022, I stated my perspective on this new year. While I’m generally a positive person, my view certainly isn’t the only one.
As I’ve stated before, it’s not about watching my own words hit the digital page or keys clacking away on my laptop as caffeine courses through my veins. I wanted to get a sample of the local music community. Thankfully, there seems to be a genuine optimism about the future, either through creative goals or just living life to the fullest.
Here are a few local artists, bands and musicians, who shared their goals for 2022. I’ve included their credits of current and past bands. Also, which genre they play, if applicable.
Kevin Avery, drummer (Retox, Field Day)
I want this next year to be the most memorable for sharing experiences with loved ones. Sharing great food, drinks and attending as much live music as possible. Also, (I) would like to continue with my routine of “checking in.” Not just text messages, but sincere phone calls to everyone I care about. The more random the better. I hope the random check-ins become contagious and more people will take part in this habit
Las Ritas, Indie Rock
For 2022, we’d like to work on consistently releasing new music and work on social media marketing strategy to expand our audience base. The modern music industry demands that musicians be well-rounded content creators and we’ve been slow to develop those skill sets. We’d also like to continue networking with other like-minded musicians to plan out tours and events in cities we’ve yet to visit. Our drummer is constantly collaborating remotely with musicians from all over and hopes to get a cymbal sponsorship soon, while the rest of us are working on developing a brand image for the band to connect with new listeners.
Steve Beaver, guitarist (Stand Against, Subjective Right)
My goal is always to find something new about the instrument I’m playing, to remember why I fell in love with playing in the first place.
Charles Warr, vocalist (This Place Is A Zoo, In Decline)
For 2022, the goals I’m personally reaching for are to put out at least two releases from This Place is a Zoo and hopefully get another release out from a new project I’m currently working on. If COVID allows it, Zoo is eager to hit the road again on another US tour, so fingers crossed on that, as well.
Sound Curfew, Hard Rock
In 2022, we’ll be continuing to build our momentum as a Rock act. We want to try new things, see new places and have a great time doing it. We’ll be working hard to sound better and be better than ever. More shows, more songs, more friends.
Marlon Dale Barnes Jr., songwriter/percussionist (Siren Valley/Solo Performer)
1: Drink more water.
2: Write a minimum of one song a month
3: Learn bard magic.
4: Quintuplet swing! I think the actual bummer is I have 119 songs to finish.
5: I still need to record three EPs and a mix-tape.
Macready, Synthwave
Mainly just writing more music and playing live. It’s kind of sad, but Macready has been without live shows for almost two years now. It’s just the state of things. Our last one was at the Britisher with .XOM in February of 2020. For personal and scheduling issues, we haven’t been able to get back into it. The world needs live Macready.
Sunwick, Hard Rock
Sunwick’s plan for 2022 is to release our much-anticipated full length album, “Chaos Inc.,” featuring Old Blood’s vocalist Cat Braithwaite AKA Lynx.
Tre Balfour, drummer/percussionist (ONE, Blaktop, Michael Bolton, band instructor for Littlerock High School)
My goal for 2022, personally, would to have consistent work as a working musician and educator to the community.
Sami Alawi, bassist (Infiltrator/music instructor)
My goal for 2022 is to pursue my music career 200% and to put my everything into teaching music and making and recording new music. I hope 2022 is filled with positivity and happiness and success and growth in all parts of my life. And way more concerts!
